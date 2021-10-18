U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

(RVNC) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Revance Therapeutics Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

Johnson Fistel, LLP
·1 min read
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RVNC).

On October 15, 2021, Revance disclosed that the FDA could not approve the Biologics License Application (BLA) for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in its present form, citing deficiencies related to an inspection of Revance's manufacturing facility. The report comes after the Company said late on October 12, after Revance's stock plunged 25.1% that day, that it continued to expect the FDA to approve DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection this year.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a Revance shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]


