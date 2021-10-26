RVNC ALERT - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for Potential Securities Violations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC).

On October 15, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Revance Therapeutics, Inc., citing deficiencies found during an inspection at the Company's manufacturing facility for its wrinkle injection treatment, DaxibotulinumtoxinA, or DAXI (a competing product to BOTOX).

Previously, shares of Revance Therapeutics fell over 25% in intraday trading on October 12, 2021 after Form 483 was posted to the FDA's website. Shares fell over 30% in after hours trading on October 15, 2021 following news of the FDA letter.

If you currently own stock or options in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com .

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

(800) 321-0476

david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/669807/RVNC-ALERT--Nationally-Ranked-Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-Revance-Therapeutics-Inc-NASDAQRVNC-for-Potential-Securities-Violations



