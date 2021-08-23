U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

RW&CO. Partners with Inspiring Roster of Canadian Ambassadors for Fall 2021

·4 min read

The Rise Up campaign is led by Team Canada Olympians Andre De Grasse and Jennifer Abel

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadian fashion retailer RW&CO. collaborates with nine extraordinary ambassadors for its Fall 2021 campaign. RW&CO. continues on its path of building optimism through community, from its spring campaign "Ready to Reimagine" to this fall's "Rise Up"the brand has tapped Andre De Grasse, Jennifer Abel, Manjit Minhas, Lane Merrifield, Hamza Haq, Michaella Shannon, Ingrid Falaise, and Melissa and Sacha Leclair to inspire Canadians to take on whatever challenge comes their way.

RISE UP
For Fall 2021, RW&CO. is highlighting its talent roster's tales of resilience. Each ambassador's unique story will be featured in an RWConversations video series, which will be showcased online and in-store. "Our Fall 2021 ambassadors are emblematic of the rich and diverse Canadian mosaic. They each speak to an inspiring ability to meet challenges head on and, against the odds, rise to the occasion," says Michele Slepekis, VP of Marketing and E-Commerce at RW&CO. The ambassador roster is comprised of:

  • Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Andre De Grasse ("Mental Preparation") and silver medalist Jennifer Abel ("Setting Objectives") are new faces to the brand, keeping up RW&CO.'s rich history of partnering with Canadian athletes. Canada's fastest man and Canada's most celebrated pool veteran continue to inspire with their grit and determination.

  • On-air host Michaella Shannon ("Allyship") and Actor Hamza Haq ("Using Vulnerability as a Source of Strength") are industry leaders on- and off-screen. These rising stars have presence well beyond the stage: Michaella, a member of Frog Lake First Nation, is an advocate for young women's reproductive health and self-esteem, while Hamza actively advocates for inclusivity in the film industry.

  • Québécoise actress and bestselling author Ingrid Falaise ("The Power of Positive Thinking") has committed to be a strong advocate for women's rights and continuously speaks out against spousal abuse, acting as a symbol of strength and courage to many.

  • Design duo Melissa and Sacha Leclair of Leclair Decor ("Creating Your Space") turned their interior design side hustle into an internationally renowned practice and highly covetable homeware brand.

  • Spring 2021 RW&CO. ambassadors Manjit Minhas ("The Beauty of Empowered Women") and Lane Merrifield ("The Entrepreneurial Fire"), entrepreneurs known from TVs Dragons' Den, return to champion Canadian entrepreneurship.

For RW&CO.'s game-changing ambassadors, trials have come in many shapes and forms, but never kept them from rising up; now, viewers can glean pearls of wisdom from these barrier-breaking, trailblazing leaders. In his RWConversations, De Grasse shares how he stays focused during big moments: "When I walk on to a track and settle into the starting blocks, I need to be locked in. The only thing that matters is that moment… And it's what leads up to that moment that determines what I'm able to accomplish." Sprinting to gold in the men's 200m final in Tokyo, Andre secured his spot in Olympic history by breaking the previously-held Canadian sprint record and earning his fifth Olympic medal. As an advocate for Indigenous rights, healing and reconciliation, Shannon shares an impactful lesson of unification in her RWConversations: "We have a window of opportunity to give meaning to the word allyship. Take the time and make an effort to educate yourself, your community and your peers."

WORK FROM ANYWHERE
Inspired by these industry leaders and their unwavering determination, RW&CO.'s Fall 2021 collection embraces optimism. The brand builds upon its workwear DNA – complemented, of course, by a "work from anywhere" ease. The collection was designed for ever-evolving consumer needs during the pandemic; particularly, to maximize comfort without compromising on style. "Fashion-wise, fall is our favourite time. While we're navigating the next normal, we want our customers to feel and look their best. It's time to get excited about dressing up again," says Slepekis.

The collection and campaign launch on August 23, 2021 in RW&CO. stores and online at rw-co.com.

ABOUT RW&CO., A BRAND OF REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED.
RW&CO. is a work-from-anywhere fashion brand for style-savvy men and women. Prioritizing fit, fabric quality and versatility, RW&CO. builds collections that help customers look put together anywhere, whether they are working from home or at the office. RW&CO. operates 78 stores averaging 4,500 sq. ft. in premium locations in major shopping malls across Canada and offers online shopping at rw-co.com.

ABOUT REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED
The Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. The Company operates 412 stores consisting of 242 Reitmans, 92 Penningtons and 78 RW&CO. The Company is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A). For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

RW&amp;CO.&#39;s Fall 2021 &quot;Rise Up&quot; campaign with nine Canadian ambassadors (CNW Group/Reitmans (Canada) Limited)
RW&CO.'s Fall 2021 "Rise Up" campaign with nine Canadian ambassadors (CNW Group/Reitmans (Canada) Limited)
RW&amp;CO.&#39;s Logo (CNW Group/Reitmans (Canada) Limited)
RW&CO.'s Logo (CNW Group/Reitmans (Canada) Limited)

SOURCE Reitmans (Canada) Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/23/c8025.html

