U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,338.39
    -71.74 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,103.21
    -261.29 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,498.74
    -356.39 (-2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.65
    -46.86 (-2.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.02
    +1.71 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.50
    +6.80 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1289
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7640
    +0.0290 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3495
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8700
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,327.73
    +2,861.11 (+8.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    846.68
    +26.09 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

RW3 CultureWizard Expanded Leadership Team Reflects Its Growth

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RW3 CultureWizard, the New York based global inclusion and intercultural learning organization, announces the promotion of 4 key executives to Vice President, which reflects the company's dynamic growth:

  • Joshua Sturtevant, Vice President of Strategic Development

  • Sean Dubberke, Vice President of Learning

  • Amanda Ward, Vice President of Client Service

  • Jorge Vargas, Vice President of Business Development

RW3 CultureWizard announces the promotion of 4 key executives to Vice President.

Between them, they have over 40 years of history with the company and will be joining Charlene Solomon, President and Michael Schell, CEO, in leading the company into its third decade.

Joshua has been in the company for 15 years, leading and increasing the capabilities of the technology team and directing product development strategy as Chief Technology Officer. As VP of Strategic Development, he also oversees RW3's growth activities and expansion of our new Advisory Services practice.

Sean, VP of Learning, leads the CultureWizard LIVE blended learning practice and manages RW3's robust global network of facilitators. Sean, who joined the company in 2008, plays a pivotal leadership role in course creation and content development. He is also responsible for the validation and reliability testing of RW3's psychometric assessments.

Amanda, VP of Client Service, joined RW3 in 2013 to establish its Client Service Department and provide outstanding support to its client companies and end users. Leads our team of professionals who provide proactive support to ensure that learning platforms and courses are appropriate and targeted to evolving needs and goals.

Jorge joined RW3 in 2016 and enhanced the company's sales structure and product strategy. Under his direction the company has grown significantly. In addition, Jorge is a subject matter expert and conducts public webinars that focus on global diversity and inclusion.

RW3 CultureWizard provides digital and instructor-led training to over 250 of the world's leading organizations and over 5 million end users. The firm has recently introduced an Advisory Consulting practice. Using data analytics, we work with clients to define, measure, and achieve their global inclusion and diversity objectives.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rw3-culturewizard-expanded-leadership-team-reflects-its-growth-301467827.html

SOURCE RW3 CultureWizard

Recommended Stories

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Again Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower again on Tuesday morning, as investors continued to sell down volatile growth stocks while awaiting results of the Federal Reserve Bank Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. As of 10:45 a.m. ET today, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.1% from Monday's closing price. Nio's recent share-price decline doesn't seem to be about the business itself.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Down Sharply on Tuesday

    Shares of e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) took a hit on Tuesday, extending a bearish trend for shares this year. The growth stock is likely down due to a combination of a tough day in the overall market and another price-target cut on Shopify shares from an analyst. KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered his price target for the stock on Tuesday, dropping it from $1,750 to $1,250.

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    E-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has been a market darling, appreciating more than 3,000% since going public in 2015. Why is Shopify's stock price falling? There are a few potential things to point to in Shopify's case.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Stocks: GE declines on revenue miss, 3M climbs on earnings beat, IBM boosted by sales growth

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi review recent earnings reports from General Electric, 3M, and IBM.

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Down Over 67% From All-Time Highs, Are EV Stocks ChargePoint Or EVgo Buys?

    Electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure stocks ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) have gotten caught up in the growth stock sell-off that has swept through the U.S. stock market. Similarly, many EV stocks, such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), fell over 30% in just the first three weeks of 2022. Investors looking for pick-and-shovel plays in the EV industry may consider buying the dip in ChargePoint or EVgo.

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • Why Rivian Automotive Stock Is Down Again Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened lower again on Tuesday as traders and investors continued to sell off auto stocks while awaiting the results of a Federal Reserve Bank policy meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Rivian's stock was down about 6.9% from Monday's closing price. It's no secret that U.S. inflation is at levels not seen in decades, and it's not much of a secret that the Fed is likely to respond by raising interest rates -- and probably soon.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge as investors await Fed policy-setting meeting

    U.S. stocks extended their losses at the start of Tuesday's session as investors await the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting amid worries over fast-approaching rate hikes and a lackluster start to earnings season.

  • Dividend Aristocrats Lose AT&T but Gain Church & Dwight and Brown & Brown

    The telecom titan had gone a year without raising its payout and it was due to cut it after Warner Media spinoff. The consumer products company and insurer, meanwhile, have been raising their payouts for 25 and 28 years, respectively.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Dalio Says U.S. in Decline as China Rises, Warns of Election Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said there’s a “reasonable chance” neither major U.S. political party will accept the results of the 2024 election.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Slide as Fed, Russia Keep Traders on Edge: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine Upd

  • Forget Interest Rates: I'm Still Buying These 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Over the past several months, rising interest rates have caused many investors to reduce their exposure to higher-growth tech stocks. At the beginning of the year, I also sold a few of my weaker growth stocks -- including Snap, Pinterest, Palantir, and Bumble -- to raise more cash. Here are two high-growth stocks I still increased my exposure to, even as rising interest rates created a hostile market for the entire cohort.

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    The 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average is home to these four exceptional growth and value stocks.

  • 2 No-Brainer Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When you're looking for stalwart stocks to preserve your portfolio's value while also providing exposure to long-term growth, healthcare businesses can be quite appealing. More importantly, they're both absolutely indispensable for their customers, which gives them staying power. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a healthcare sector juggernaut, earning its market cap of around $253 billion by producing a galaxy of critical goods and hardware for hospitals, diagnostic clinics, and research institutions.

  • Down 38% to 51%: 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse is one of the most exciting technology trends on the horizon, and it represents a massive opportunity for investors. If the emerging product and services category even comes close to that level, it's virtually certain to create some big winners on the stock market. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as top metaverse stocks trading at big discounts from recent highs.