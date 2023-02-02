U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,148.56
    +29.35 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,843.65
    -249.31 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,064.47
    +248.15 (+2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,977.97
    +17.16 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.28
    -0.13 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.40
    +14.60 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    +0.86 (+3.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    -0.0350 (-1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2282
    -0.0090 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4660
    -0.4590 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,865.86
    +780.93 (+3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.40
    +0.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,834.10
    +72.99 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Rwanda FDA approves Platform Life Sciences and GreenLight Biosciences to launch a Phase I clinical trial in Rwanda for mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Platform Life Sciences, a high impact Clinical Research Organization, with the mission to modernize clinical trials on a global scale, has signed a key agreement with GreenLight Biosciences to support their Phase I clinical trial, GLB-003, for a novel mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 in Rwanda – that today has been approved by the Rwanda FDA.

Platform Life Sciences is a full service CRO. (CNW Group/Platform Life Sciences)
Platform Life Sciences is a full service CRO. (CNW Group/Platform Life Sciences)

The trial will be performed by leading clinical investigators in Rwanda, in partnership with Platform Life Sciences. Rwandan scientific leaders have conducted several clinical trials for large pharmaceutical companies and are at the forefront of advancing end-to-end research and development in Africa.

Platform Life Sciences has built an innovative global partnerships network for executing clinical trials with modern technology and infrastructure that has the potential to lower costs and accelerate the time to market for products.  The network has expertise in COVID-19, vaccines, viral respiratory, and other infectious diseases.

"We share a common vision with Platform Life Sciences of working towards global vaccine self-sufficiency and look forward to using Platform Life Sciences in the conduct of our clinical trial," said Andrey Zarur, CEO, and co-founder of GreenLight Biosciences.

In the last few years, global public health has been compromised by infectious diseases and outdated clinical trial practices. Platform Life Sciences has invested in the successful development of a complex global network of community-based sites, designing a configuration and workflows with infrastructure that can assess a protocol and mobilize Phase I, II, and III trials with great efficiency. Platform Life Sciences goes where the disease is and focuses on patient populations wherever they are located. Africa has been one of the highest economic growth regions in the world and has substantial potential for clinical research, production, and consumption – including in Rwanda.

Platform Life Sciences has also created a Community of Practice across its investigators and sites to ensure constant quality improvement and innovation in how to conduct trials and to maximize investigator engagement to conduct trials more rapidly and, potentially, accelerate access to life-saving products.

"We are delighted with the approval of this trial by the Rwanda FDA. Trust, long-term relationships, and local expertise have all come together to allow us to move from protocol assessment to trial approval at due speed," said Dr. Ed Mills, founder, and Chief Science Officer of Platform Life Sciences. "We look forward to this Phase I with GreenLight Biosciences while we are already working on large scale trials that have the potential to rapidly recruit and complete clinical trials in many thousands of participants.

About Platform Life Sciences.
For more information about Platform Life Sciences, please contact Platform Life Sciences at info@platformlifesciences.com or visit our website at www.platformlifesciences.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rwanda-fda-approves-platform-life-sciences-and-greenlight-biosciences-to-launch-a-phase-i-clinical-trial-in-rwanda-for-mrna-covid-19-vaccine-301736808.html

SOURCE Platform Life Sciences

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Big Reasons to Sell Cassava Sciences Stock Right Now

    On any list of biotech plays that might multiply in value in a relatively short period, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) is likely to be near the top of the list. It's exploring whether its drug called simufilam is safe and effective to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease, though its clinical trials have (so far) shed little light on the issue. The biggest reason to sell Cassava stock: After an open-label phase 2 clinical trial of simufilam, the market reacted quite negatively to the release of new data that management spun as being positive.

  • Why TransCode Therapeutics (RNAZ) Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) reported preclinical proof-of-mechanism studies with its immunotherapy candidate, TTX-RIGA, in melanoma. TTX-RIGA, a novel immunotherapeutic cancer candidate, is designed to work by binding to an intracellular receptor called RIG-I (retinoic acid-inducible gene I), expected to result in targeted activation of innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment. In preclinical studies, TransCode's delivery of TTX-RIGA inside tumors and metastases generated an R

  • Eli Lilly Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast, Lifts 2023 Outlook, On Trulicity Strength

    "Over the course of this critical year, we hope to launch as many as four new medicines for challenging diseases, while advancing our next generation of molecules currently in Phase 3." said CEO David Ricks.

  • Why the FDA's Rejection of Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's Drug Is Actually Great News for the Stock

    When the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejects a key drug from a healthcare company, it can send the stock spiraling into a sell-off. In order for the FDA to be confident in a drug's effectiveness, it needs to have a large enough sample size to evaluate it. Unfortunately, in Eli Lilly's case, it simply didn't have enough data points for the agency to make a positive conclusion about the treatment and grant it accelerated approval.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Small Cap Stocks That Can Rip Higher in 2023

    Considering his status, only a brave financial prognosticator would tell investors to ignore some advice from Warren Buffet. That, however, is what Bank of America's Savita Subramanian currently recommends investors should do. While the investing sage has often said that the best strategy for retail investors is to purchase and hold an index fund that keeps track of the S&P 500, Subramanian, who is the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at BofA, does not think that is the best way forwa

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy As It Faces Off With Pfizer, GSK In The Massive RSV Market?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after unveiling promising results for its Pfizer- and GSK-rivaling RSV vaccine? Is MRNA stock a buy now?

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After Pharma Giant Confirms Covid Downfall?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to massive declines for its Covid products? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • This Discount Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Right Now

    The bad news is Moderna's vaccine may not be able to replicate these levels in a post-pandemic environment. The good news is the vaccine still could lead to significant blockbuster revenue -- and that will support the development of Moderna's late-stage pipeline. As a result, Moderna could launch other potential blockbusters over the next few years.

  • Pfizer is expecting its covid windfall to end in 2023

    Before 2020, vaccines would hardly bring riches to their makers. Then covid happened, and for the pharmaceutical companies that came up with vaccines against it, in particular Pfizer and Moderna, it was a bonanza. Billions of people globally needed one—no, two; actually, three; or four!—shots. Governments, especially wealthy ones, placed big orders, buying upfront many more vaccines than their populations needed.

  • Pfizer CEO: Covid Infections Will Rise. So Will Paxlovid and Vaccine Sales.

    Pfizer's leadership says investors don't grasp how sharply its Covid-19 products will be hit this year—but that it expects a rebound soon.

  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to Pfizer’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Chris Stevo, Senior Vice President and Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go […]

  • FTSE 100: GSK tops forecasts after strong sales of shingles vaccine

    GlaxoSmithKline has improved their forecasts for 2023 after results reveal strong sales of the pharmaceutical firm's shingles vaccine.

  • GSK gives few clues on plans to replenish medicine cabinet

    LONDON (Reuters) -GSK chief executive Emma Walmsley on Wednesday made replenishing the drugmaker's pipeline of vaccines and therapies her number-one priority. But analysts were disappointed she did not give more details on how she and her management team plan to find the company's next set of blockbuster drugs. The current pipeline will sustain growth through the end of this decade and beyond, Walmsley said on a call after the world's biggest vaccine maker reported stronger than expected fourth-quarter results.

  • Novartis says operating profit to grow again ahead of Sandoz spin-off

    Novartis on Wednesday predicted that core operating income would grow in a "mid single digit" percentage range in 2023 following stagnation last year, as the Swiss drugmaker prepares to spin off its Sandoz generics business. Full-year core operating income was broadly flat at $16.7 billion, it said in a statement, coming in slightly below market expectations of $16.8 billion. Adjusted for overall negative currency effects, group sales in 2022 advanced 4% to $50.5 billion as gains from heart failure drug Entresto and multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Kesimpta were partly offset by competition from cheap generic copies of established MS drug Gilenya.

  • First Humira Biosimilar Price Highlights Cost-Saving Challenges

    Hopes that competition would bring immediate cost savings was tamped down when Amgen announced a pricing scheme for its generic-style competitor to AbbVie's Humira.

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • 3 Reasons to Love Coinbase Stock

    Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have gotten crushed since hitting public markets, but the business is in better shape than you might think. There's billions of dollars in cash on the balance sheet, and there are growing revenue sources from USDC and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) staking.

  • Let it go: Here are 3 crucial things you must 'say goodbye' to in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • Ukraine is using Palantir's software for 'targeting,' CEO says

    Data analytics company Palantir is "responsible for most of the targeting in Ukraine," Chief Executive Alex Karp said Wednesday, elaborating on the U.S. company's work with Kyiv since Russia's invasion last year. Its software helps Ukraine target, for instance, tanks and artillery, a Palantir spokesperson said. The remarks are some of Karp's most direct yet on how Palantir, which got its start two decades ago supporting U.S. intelligence services, is aiding Ukraine's war effort.

  • 4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.3% to 15.4%, have been bought hand over fist by billionaire investors.