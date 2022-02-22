Amazon accused of interfering in Alabama union rerun election

The union that wants to represent workers at Amazon’s BHM1 facility in Bessemer, Alabama is accusing the company of once again violating the National Labor Relations Act. In an email the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) sent Tuesday, it said it would file Unfair Labor Practice charges against the retailer.

Specifically, the organization alleges Amazon broke the law by removing pro-union posters put up by members of BAmazon, and implementing a new rule that limits the amount of time workers can spend inside the facility to 30 minutes before and after their shift. Additionally, the RWDSU alleges Amazon forced workers to attend anti-union meetings. If the NLRB finds Amazon’s actions violated the law, the union could then challenge the result of the ongoing second election at BHM1. That vote is currently scheduled to conclude on March 28th.

“While we haven’t seen today’s filing yet, we’re confident that our teams have fully complied with the law. Our focus remains on working directly with our team to make Amazon a great place to work," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel told Engadget.