RWS Holdings Insiders Added UK£418k Of Stock To Their Holdings

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in RWS Holdings plc's (LON:RWS) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RWS Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group CEO & Executive Director Ian El-Mokadem for UK£197k worth of shares, at about UK£3.03 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£2.66 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

RWS Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At RWS Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that RWS Holdings insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£112k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that RWS Holdings insiders own 23% of the company, worth about UK£241m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At RWS Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest RWS Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for RWS Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

