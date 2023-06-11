RWS Holdings (LON:RWS) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 21st of July to £0.024, which will be 6.7% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.0225. This takes the dividend yield to 4.6%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

RWS Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, RWS Holdings was paying out 77% of earnings, but a comparatively small 53% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 41.5%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 61% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

RWS Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.035 total annually to £0.118. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that RWS Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 7.7% a year over the past five years. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think RWS Holdings' payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 5 RWS Holdings analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

