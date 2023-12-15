RWS Holdings' (LON:RWS) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 3.2% on the 23rd of February to £0.098, up from last year's comparable payment of £0.095. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.2%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

RWS Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Even though RWS Holdings isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 64%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

RWS Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.036 total annually to £0.122. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though RWS Holdings' EPS has declined at around 11% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for RWS Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

