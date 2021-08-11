U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,427.00
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,144.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,037.25
    -7.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.00
    -1.80 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.37
    +0.08 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.40
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    +0.07 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6500
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,741.74
    -160.93 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,133.36
    +890.68 (+367.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,019.01
    +130.86 (+0.47%)
     

RxSight Announces Appointments to its Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rxsight, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, today announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors effective as of the closing of the Company’s initial public offering on August 3, 2021. The three appointments, including Robert (Bob) Palmisano, Robert Warner and Julie Andrews, joined directors J. Andy Corley, William J. Link, Ph.D., Juliet Tammenoms Bakker and Ron M. Kurtz, M.D. Concurrent with the new appointments, the Company announced the resignations of four long-serving board members Bruce Robertson, Ph.D., Daniel Schwartz, M.D., Christopher Cox, and Rick Wolfen.

“We are excited to welcome Bob, Robert and Julie to the RxSight Board of Directors as we move forward as a public company focused on improving patient vision after cataract surgery. Their shared values and collective expertise across commercial operations, finance and strategy will play a crucial guiding role in the next phase of growth for RxSight®,” said J. Andy Corley, Chair of the Board of Directors. “We also would like to thank Dr. Robertson, Dr. Schwartz, Mr. Cox and Mr. Wolfen, each of whom have been critical to the successful growth and transition of RxSight from a developmental stage company to commercial stage company that is now transforming cataract surgery by giving doctors and patients the ability to customize their vision to fit their needs.”

Mr. Palmisano served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Wright Medical Group, Inc. from 2011 to 2020, ev3 Inc. from 2008 to 2010, IntraLase Corp. from 2003 to 2007, and Summit Technology Inc. from 1997 to 2000. Mr. Palmisano serves as Chairman of the Board of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: PMGMU) and previously served as the Chairman of the Board of Avedro, Inc., and on the boards of directors of Wright Medical Group Inc., ev3 Inc., IntraLase Corp., Osteotech, Inc. and Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., all publicly held companies, and Bausch & Lomb, a privately held company. Mr. Palmisano holds a B.A. in Political Science from Providence College.

Mr. Warner served as President and General Manager of Alcon Vision Care Franchise from 2015 to 2018 and as President, Alcon U.S., and Canada from 2012 to 2015. Mr. Warner was a member of the Alcon Executive Leadership Team for over 10 years and led the Alcon transition from Nestle to Novartis majority ownership. Mr. Warner currently serves on the board of directors of two private medical device companies, i Lumen Scientific and as Chairman of EyeYon Medical, and is also a board member of GRACE, the Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange. Mr. Warner holds a B.S. in Chemistry from Pace University and an MBA from Rutgers University.

Ms. Andrews served as Senior Vice President, Global Finance, as Chief Accounting Officer and in other leadership roles at Wright Medical Group, Inc. from 2012 to 2020. Prior to joining Wright Medical, Ms. Andrews spent 14 years at Medtronic, Inc., including serving as Vice President, Finance (Business Unit CFO) for Medtronic’s $3.5 billion Spine and Biologics business. Ms. Andrews is currently on the board of directors of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: PMGM), a healthcare focused special acquisition corporation and serves as the chair of its audit committee. Ms. Andrews received a BS in Accounting from Indiana University NW.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including improving patient vision after cataract surgery, with respect to the new board members providing a future guiding role to the growth of RxSight, the growth of RxSight and RxSight transforming cataract surgery. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About RxSight, Inc.
RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The LAL now features ActivShield™ technology, a revolutionary UV protection layer built into the lens.

Investor contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415.937.5406
IR@rxsight.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • Why Nanox Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of medical-imaging company Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly referred to as Nanox, plunged on Tuesday following the release of financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Rather, the company also announced a shuffling with the management team which tends to make investors jumpy. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nanox stock was down 10% but it had been down almost 17% earlier in the session.

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Soared Today

    Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) soared 21% on Tuesday after the 3D printing company delivered strong second-quarter financial results. 3D Systems' revenue jumped 44% year over year to $162.6 million, fueled by robust growth in its healthcare segment and a rebound in its industrial business from its lows during the early stages of the pandemic. "We believe this performance is the result of our exclusive focus on additive manufacturing, bringing together our printers, materials, and software technologies to solve specific key customer applications that drive market adoption in both healthcare and specific industrial markets, such as semiconductors, space systems, and advanced transportation systems," CEO Jeffrey Graves said in a press release.

  • Steel stocks hit records, Wall Street responds to COVID, Pfizer stock smashes 22-year record

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Tanked by 24% on Tuesday

    SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) was anything but happy on Tuesday. A disappointing earnings report wiped the grins off investor faces, with the stock price cratering by slightly over 24% on the day. For its second quarter, the results of which were published Monday after market hours, SmileDirectClub booked $174 million in revenue, which was nearly 63% higher compared with the same period last year.

  • Why Albertsons Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI) jumped 17% on Tuesday after the grocer announced a key hiring.  So what Sharon McCollam will become Albertsons' president and chief financial officer on Sep.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Why Livent Stock Soared 11% Today

    Shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM), which reported beats on both sales and earnings last week, are on the rise again Tuesday, up a solid 11% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. In a flurry of news developments, first Livent saw its stock upgraded from sell to hold by Vertical Research Partners yesterday. Then Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from $22 to $25, reports TheFly.com.

  • Why Nucor Stock Popped 10% to All-Time High

    Nucor is a cyclical and predictable stock, so a rally this big in one day's time is a pretty rare feat and can only be triggered by some really big news. Today, indeed, was one such day for Nucor as not one, but two massive developments sent the stock flying through the roof. As early as June, I picked Nucor as one of the best stocks to buy under President Joe Biden in anticipation of a bipartisan agreement on his ambitious infrastructure bill.

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Pfizer shares hit record high with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear

    Shares of Pfizer Inc hit a record high on Tuesday for the first time in more than 20 years as shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers have surged amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States. Pfizer shares were last up 4.9% at $48.25, climbing as high as $48.57 during the session. The percentage gain was the stock's biggest one-day rise since Nov. 9, when Pfizer released positive data for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • Pan American Silver reports net income of $0.34 per share in Q2 2021 and increases quarterly dividend by 43% to $0.10 per common share

    Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021"). Pan American's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("financial statements"), as well as Pan American's management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, are available on Pan American's website at panamericansilver.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Palantir Earnings, Charts Show

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Record Rally Loses Steam on Biotech Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Covid-19 vaccine makers Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE backed off recent record-setting highs amid a slump in biotech stocks Tuesday.Moderna’s shares whipsawed and fell 5.7%, the most in three months, amid a broader selloff in tech and healthcare stocks. They briefly breached $200 billion in market value earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Biotech Index, which Moderna has a nearly 15% weighting on, dropped 1.6%, the steepest decline in more than two weeks.Prior to today’s slump, the

  • These 7 Warren Buffett quotes can help you stay sane in today's manic market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • Coinbase trading volume shifts from BTC to ETH

    Decrypt writer Scott Chipolina joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Coinbase earnings and the latest in cryptocurrency hacking concerns.&nbsp;

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were slipping 5.8% as of 10:52 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The decline came after Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham wrote to investors that the stock's valuation has gone "from unreasonable to ridiculous." Meacham reiterated an underperform rating for Moderna with a price target of $115, roughly 75% below the current price of the biotech's shares.