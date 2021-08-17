U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.08
    -31.63 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,343.28
    -282.12 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,656.18
    -137.58 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,177.17
    -26.24 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.78
    -0.51 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.10
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    -0.0066 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0104 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5850
    +0.3050 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,775.21
    -1,005.82 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,127.33
    -54.03 (-4.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

RxSight, Inc. Expands Commercial Leadership with Addition of Steve Everly as Vice-President of U.S. Sales

Rxsight, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) – RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, today announced that Steve Everly has joined the company as its Vice President of U.S. Sales. In this new position, Mr. Everly will lead the continued development and expansion of the company’s sales organization.

“We are extremely excited to have Steve join RxSight® at this important time, as we build on the momentum of more than 130 practices experiencing the benefits of better medicine and better business offered by the Light Adjustable Lens, now featuring ActivShield™ technology,” said Eric Weinberg, Chief Commercial Officer of RxSight. “Steve’s deep industry relationships, decades of commercial experience and shared core values are a perfect fit for RxSight and we look forward to his contributions as we drive physician adoption of the Light Adjustable Lens system.”

Most recently, Mr. Everly served as Johnson & Johnson Vision’s Area Vice President, Surgical Sales Western U.S., responsible for all aspects of Cataract, Refractive and Ocular Surface product sales. Prior to that Mr. Everly spent nine years in roles of increasing responsibility with Abbott Laboratories ultimately becoming Director, US Refractive Sales and nine years in commercial roles at Advanced Medical Optics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those related to the continued development and expansion of the company’s sales organization, the building of sales momentum, the benefits of better medicine and better business and physician adoption. Such statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements, and among other things, our ability to maintain cash balances and successfully commercialize or partner our product candidates currently under development. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other same terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

About RxSight, Inc.
RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The LAL now features ActivShield™ technology, a revolutionary UV protection layer built into the lens. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415.937.5406
IR@rxsight.com

Company contact:
Roy Freeman
Sr. Director, Marketing
rfreeman@rxsight.com


