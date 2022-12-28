U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,783.22
    -46.03 (-1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,875.71
    -365.85 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,213.29
    -139.94 (-1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.02
    -27.49 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.67
    -0.86 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.30
    -10.80 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    -0.52 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0615
    -0.0035 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    +0.0270 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4470
    +1.0180 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,533.85
    -141.10 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.93
    -3.19 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.19
    +24.18 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

RxSight, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

RxSight, Inc.
·1 min read
RxSight, Inc.
RxSight, Inc.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

RxSight’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation at: https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.
RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Company Contact:
Shelley B. Thunen
Chief Financial Officer
sthunen@rxsight.com

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@rxsight.com


Recommended Stories

  • 12 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 12 cheap value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our discussion, go directly to 5 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett and His Investment Strategy Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in the world and […]

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • Could CRISPR Therapeutics Help You Become a Millionaire?

    There's a short answer to whether CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) could help you become a millionaire: Yes. Here are five reasons why the company, which just went public in 2016, could make you a millionaire. CRISPR and Vertex Pharmaceuticals say they expect to complete their biologics license application early next year for exa-cel, to treat blood disorders beta-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

  • Why one Tesla bull sees the stock ripping 127% higher

    At least one analyst on Wall Street sees Tesla's stock recovering.

  • How Low Can Tesla Stock Go? Analyst Talks 30 A Share

    Tesla investors already lost more than $700 billion on the stock this year. How much more can this S&P 500 stock drop?

  • 3 Big Drug, Biotech Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio in 2023

    Here we discuss three big drug and biotech companies, Sanofi (SNY), GSK (GSK) and BioNTech (BNTX), which may prove to be good bets for your portfolio next year.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Why Apple Stock Was Sliding Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today on yet another data point showing weak iPhone sales heading into the new year. Market research firm Trendforce cut its forecast for iPhone shipments in 2022 after a COVID-19 outbreak in Zhengzhou, China where Foxconn manufactures iPhones. Due to the capacity crunch at the Zhengzhou plant, Trendforce now expects total iPhone 14 shipments of 78.1 million down from an earlier forecast.

  • Apple stock faces major test that could turn ‘quite bearish,’ analyst says

    The technicals on Apple's stock price are in focus after a recent slide.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • This asset will crush all others in 2023, says hedge-fund manager who nailed one big call of 2022

    Harris Kupperman, the president of hedge fund Praetorian Capital. predicts 2023 will be “the year of oil crushing all other” investments.

  • My 2023 Stock Pick Is a No-Frills Big Bank Hiding Right in Front of Us

    This stock has everything right: It's discounted from recession fears, has great management, benefits from rate hikes and has a competitor on wobbly footing.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • AMC stock extends losses after reverse stock split announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at AMC shares following comments from CEO Adam Aron and the theater chain's stock outlook.

  • Biotech: 3 Profitable Bios Worth Owning

    The biotechnology space can be a difficult area to generate profits. Drugs take years to develop and often fail FDA approval. Today we will look at three top biotech stocks that are very profitable and have attractive future prospects.

  • 12 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best beaten down stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now. The US equity market has been very volatile since the start of 2022. The three leading indices […]

  • Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here's the Trade.

    If the stock closes lower today, it will mark Apple's ninth decline in the past 10 sessions. IPhone reports also raise a bit of concern amid Apple's busiest quarter, while unrelenting selling pressure in tech is bound to weigh on the largest company in the U.S. While Apple has held up the best among FAANG stocks when measured from the one-year highs, Apple stock has performed the worst in the group over the past month, down over 14%.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Medical Properties (MPW): Should You Buy?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Medical Properties (MPW) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Forget Micron (MU), Buy These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Instead

    Here, we pick three semiconductor stocks that are better buys than Micron Technology (MU), given its gloomy near-term prospects amid the declining demand for memory chips and recent restructuring plans.