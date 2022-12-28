RxSight, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

RxSight, Inc.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



RxSight’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation at: https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Company Contact:

Shelley B. Thunen

Chief Financial Officer

sthunen@rxsight.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rxsight.com



