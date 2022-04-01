RYAH Group Inc.: Nomination of Director and Resignation of Director

TORONTO, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. François C. Desrosiers, has been nominated as Director of RYAH Group Inc. subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange.



Mr. Desrosiers, B. Com. Spec., FCSI, has for the last few years been President and CEO of Northcore Resources inc., a public junior exploration company with properties in Quebec. He also acted as an officer of Prime Blockchain before it merged with RYAH Group through a Reverse Takeover and became a publicly traded company. He has also acted as president of Cartogeographix Inc. This corporation is active in the project and exploration program management and the corporate finance field. Mr. Desrosiers was one of the initial shareholders of a number of publicly traded companies: Northcore (formerly Big Red Diamond Corp.), Nikron Technologies Inc., AntOro Resources and Korinor Resources. He was also a Director of Orbite Exploration V.S.P.A. Inc. and President of Melkior Resources Inc. Over the years he has consulted with various companies, both private and public, performing various finance, corporate and shareholder mediation mandates. He was a registered representative in the securities brokerage industry for more than 15 years, working for various brokers.

Mrs. Irina Migalina has resigned as a Director of RYAH Group to pursue other professional activities. RYAH wishes to thank Mrs. Migalina for her services.

