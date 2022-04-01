U.S. markets closed

RYAH Group Inc.: Nomination of Director and Resignation of Director

Ryah Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. François C. Desrosiers, has been nominated as Director of RYAH Group Inc. subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Mr. Desrosiers, B. Com. Spec., FCSI, has for the last few years been President and CEO of Northcore Resources inc., a public junior exploration company with properties in Quebec. He also acted as an officer of Prime Blockchain before it merged with RYAH Group through a Reverse Takeover and became a publicly traded company. He has also acted as president of Cartogeographix Inc. This corporation is active in the project and exploration program management and the corporate finance field. Mr. Desrosiers was one of the initial shareholders of a number of publicly traded companies: Northcore (formerly Big Red Diamond Corp.), Nikron Technologies Inc., AntOro Resources and Korinor Resources. He was also a Director of Orbite Exploration V.S.P.A. Inc. and President of Melkior Resources Inc. Over the years he has consulted with various companies, both private and public, performing various finance, corporate and shareholder mediation mandates. He was a registered representative in the securities brokerage industry for more than 15 years, working for various brokers.

Mrs. Irina Migalina has resigned as a Director of RYAH Group to pursue other professional activities. RYAH wishes to thank Mrs. Migalina for her services.

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information contact

Francois C. Desrosiers, tel.: 1-438-874-0558

Fcdesrosiers1@gmail.com


