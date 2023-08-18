Ryan Greenawalt Spends US$144k On Alta Equipment Group Stock

Investors who take an interest in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) should definitely note that the CEO & Chairman, Ryan Greenawalt, recently paid US$14.37 per share to buy US$144k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Alta Equipment Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by CEO & Chairman Ryan Greenawalt was not their only acquisition of Alta Equipment Group shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$171k worth of shares at a price of US$14.32 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$14.15). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Alta Equipment Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Alta Equipment Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Alta Equipment Group insiders own 22% of the company, worth about US$105m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Alta Equipment Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Alta Equipment Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Alta Equipment Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

