Ryan Noon Joins Argosy Healthcare Partners

·3 min read

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP"), a lower middle market private equity investor focused exclusively on healthcare, and a division of Argosy Capital, a diversified investment firm with over $3.1 billion in assets under management ("AUM"), is pleased to announce that Ryan Noon has joined its team as a Principal and will lead deal execution.

(PRNewsfoto/Argosy Healthcare Partners)
(PRNewsfoto/Argosy Healthcare Partners)

Ryan was most recently Associate Director of Corporate Development & Strategy at Universal Health Services, a Fortune 500 Hospital & Healthcare Services Provider headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Prior to UHS, Ryan worked as a Private Equity Associate at NewSpring Capital in its lower middle market buyout strategy. He also held prior roles at BNP Paribas and Ernst & Young. Ryan received a B.S. in Finance, Accounting, and Information Systems from Boston College and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Ryan commented, "I am excited to join AHP and work closely with Paul, Greg and the entire AHP team in growing the firm. The opportunity to join an entrepreneurial group and combine my past experiences in executing lower middle market transactions and working in healthcare services is a strong fit. I am passionate about healthcare and supporting lower middle market companies and believe there is tremendous opportunity to work side-by-side with our partner companies and aim to build world class platforms."

Paul Barrett, Managing Partner of AHP, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to the team. Ryan's combination of healthcare services and lower middle market buyout experience is invaluable as we accelerate our momentum and look to execute additional platform investments in 2023 and beyond. In addition to closely supporting the existing portfolio, Ryan will lead our deal execution function and build a program to support new platform investments as well as add-on acquisitions for existing investments. We are fortunate to have Ryan join our team as we look to accelerate our growth and further our mission of supporting talented healthcare teams to scale, achieve their vision and exit."

About Argosy Capital

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Argosy is a diversified investment firm with over $3.1 billion in AUM dedicated to the lower middle market with teams spanning private equity, real estate, credit, secondaries and healthcare. By combining deep expertise with a trusted, transparent approach, Argosy seeks to set a higher standard for growth.

About Argosy Healthcare Partners

Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP") is dedicated to partnering with entrepreneurial founders and talented management teams and together building market leading platforms. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 - $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes majority control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and to help accelerate growth.

For further information, please visit:
www.argosyhp.com

Contact: Paul Barrett, Managing Partner
pbarrett@argosyhp.com, 610-331-4362

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryan-noon-joins-argosy-healthcare-partners-301690226.html

SOURCE Argosy Healthcare Partners

