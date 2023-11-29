Ryan Reynolds Dropped Out Of College After 45 Minutes And Had No Money But Ended Up Selling 2 Businesses For Nearly $2 Billion: 'Always Embrace This Idea That You Know Nothing. Cause You Don't'

Ryan Reynolds isn’t just a superstar actor; he’s also an investor who’s turned his savvy into hundreds of millions of dollars. But here’s a twist: He dropped out of college after just 45 minutes. That’s right, the same guy who played a pivotal role in transforming Mint Mobile into a telecom titan spent less than an hour as a college student.

Despite leaving Kwantlen Polytechnic University in British Columbia within less than an hour of enrolling, Reynolds’ decision did not impede his progress. His acting career, which began with a role in a sitcom, was a gradual climb, providing him a stable platform in an otherwise volatile industry. This slow and steady progression allowed him to navigate fame and success in a balanced manner.

Reynolds’ skill in the investment sector rivals his achievements in acting. He acquired a significant stake in Mint Mobile, a prepaid wireless brand, and played a crucial role in its growth. The venture paid off when Mint Mobile was sold to T-Mobile for $1.35 billion, earning Reynolds approximately $337.5 million because of his 25% ownership stake.

His business success didn’t stop there. Reynolds also ventured into the spirits industry with Aviation American Gin. Under his leadership and marketing genius, the brand grew significantly, leading to its sale to Diageo for $610 million. This sale was another testament to Reynolds’ ability to identify and grow promising ventures.

Reflecting on his approach to investment, Reynolds said in a 2019 Wall Street Journal interview, “I’m not like a guy that sits around sort of rolling the dice looking at the stock market and that kind of thing. I don’t know anything about that.” This statement underlines his distinctive approach to business, focusing not on traditional investment strategies but on projects he passionately believes in.

“I wouldn’t characterize myself as an entrepreneur. I would characterize myself as someone who has found a couple of different things in life that I believed in with every cell in my body, and this is one of them,” he explained, emphasizing his investment in genuine ideas and products.

In the same interview, Reynolds offered a valuable piece of advice. “Always embrace this idea that you know nothing. ‘Cause you don’t," he said. "I mean as soon as you think you know exactly what, how it’s all gonna go down or what audiences are really yearning for, you can be surprised.”

This mindset of humility and openness to learning has been a key factor in his achievements.

Reynolds’ story is an example of how success can follow untraditional paths. His blend of talent, determination and business insight showcases that following one’s instincts and passions can lead to remarkable achievements, even if they deviate from conventional routes.

Success in investing isn’t just about having financial resources. Despite becoming a celebrity before branching into business ventures like Mint Mobile, he emphasized the importance of having an eye for potential opportunities, even without formal business experience. This part of the conversation serves as a reminder that investing in startups is accessible to anyone willing to trust their instincts and learn along the way.

