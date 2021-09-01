U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

Ryan Transportation Releases Instant Load Booking Feature

·2 min read

Leading third-party logistics company releases the latest upgrade to its free load board, RTS Pro Freight

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Transportation Service, Inc. has released the latest and most anticipated feature of their load board, RTS Pro Freight: Book It Now! With this new upgrade, users can instantly book loads through the app in three simple steps:

  1. Browse or search for available loads.

  2. Select preferred load.

  3. Click Book to instantly book.

"As a leading 3PL and one of the most trusted names in transportation, we want to continue providing the most advanced technology, best customer service and customized solutions for shippers and carriers," said Jeff Henderson, Senior Vice President of Operations for Ryan Transportation. "With this latest upgrade, we've added even more convenience to one of the industry's most important operational tasks: finding and booking loads."

With RTS Pro Freight, users can also submit quotes and negotiate rates on loads; set up email notifications for loads in their preferred lanes; search by trailer type, date and location; sort by deadhead, price or distance; find backhauls with the backhaul suggestion feature and more.

For more information or to speak to a representative, please visit ryantrans.com/page/contact-us. If you'd like to sign up to become a carrier for Ryan Transportation, click here.

About Ryan Transportation Service, Inc.

Ryan Transportation, a Shamrock Trading Corporation brand, is a leading third-party logistics company specializing in freight brokerage services and managed transportation. Since 1986, Ryan Transportation has helped companies throughout North America take control of their shipping and improve their supply chains. By combining logistics expertise with advanced transportation software solutions, Ryan Transportation helps customers cut costs, improve efficiencies and streamline operations.

For more information on what makes Ryan Transportation one of the most trusted freight brokerages and TMS service providers, visit ryantrans.com. To learn about how the Shamrock family of brands continues to serve shippers and carriers, visit shamrocktradingcorp.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Dana Schneider, (913) 335-9283
318001@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryan-transportation-releases-instant-load-booking-feature-301367740.html

SOURCE Ryan Transportation

