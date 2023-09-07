Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary attacked with cream pie by activists in Brussels

Activists throw cream pie on Ryanair CEO Micheal O'Leary as he delivers a petition to Ursula von der Leyen - EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Michael O’Leary has been attacked with a cream pie as he arrived at the European Commission’s headquarters to deliver a petition to Ursula von der Leyen.

The Ryanair boss was struck as he stood alongside a cardboard cutout of the European Commission president, who he planned to hand a Ryanair petition signed by 1.5m people.

A video of the incident shows two women shouting “welcome in Belgium” as both hit him with pies. One hit him in the face, while the other went on the top of his head.

They then shouted “stop the pollution of the ******* planes”.

Mr O’Leary responded “well done” before composing himself and taking off his jacket.

It is not yet known if the two women were part of an environmental group.

After the incident, Mr O’Leary told Belgium newspaper La Dernière Heure: “I have never had such a warm welcome. Unfortunately it was environmentalists and the cream was artificial.

“I invite passengers to come to Ireland where the cream is better!”

The company tweeted: “Warm welcome in Brussels today to celebrate RYR’s 7 new routes for Winter 23.

“Passengers so happy with our routes and petition that they’re celebrating with cake. We’ve got tasty low fares!”

The Ryanair boss was in Brussel to promote his campaign to protect so-called “overflights” in Europe during air traffic control disruption.

Current EU rules prevent airlines from flying over countries when local air traffic control staff are on strike, even if the plane does not intend to land there. Ryanair has blamed the rules for hundreds of cancellations and delays this year.

