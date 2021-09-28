U.S. markets open in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.75
    -35.25 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,617.00
    -126.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,968.25
    -226.50 (-1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.40
    -5.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.12
    +0.67 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.80
    -19.20 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    -0.50 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1682
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.04
    +3.29 (+18.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3606
    -0.0099 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4260
    +0.4480 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,923.79
    -1,795.47 (-4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,040.00
    -61.52 (-5.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.51
    -24.89 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Ryanair expects Boeing MAX deal 'will come our way eventually' - CEO

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair Boeing 737 airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair expects a large deal with Boeing on an order for the 737 MAX 10 "will come our way eventually" as cancellations put pressure on the U.S. planemaker, but the airline is in no hurry, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

"We believe that it will come our way eventually," Eddie Wilson told Newstalk Radio when asked about the deal, citing the number of cancelled orders that Boeing has suffered.

"We're not in a hurry to do something," said Wilson, Chief Executive of Ryanair DAC, the largest airline in the Ryanair Group, speaking weeks after the Irish airline earlier this month abruptly ended talks citing a price rise.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, Editing by Louise Heavens)

