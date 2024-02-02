Ryanair forced to fly with empty seats after travel website ban

Ryanair’s battle with online booking websites poses a challenge for the carrier's chief executive Michael O'Leary - REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Ryanair was forced to fly planes with more than one in ten seats empty last month after Michael O’Leary’s budget airline was banned by a host of online travel agent websites.

The Irish carrier said its load factor – the proportion of seats filled – had slipped to 89pc in January, down two percentage points from a year earlier.

However, the airline said it carried 12.2m passengers last month, an increase of 3pc on the 11.8m people it flew during the same month last year.

Ryanair operated more than 71,700 flights during the month. However, more than 950 were cancelled due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The company was forced to cut profit forecasts last month after it was kicked off a string of travel agent websites including Booking.com, Kiwi and Kayak.

Ryanair, which has been offering discount tickets as a result, had repeatedly described the websites as “pirates” because they take a cut of revenue.

The company posted a profit of just €15m (£12.8m) for the final three months of 2023, down 93pc from a year earlier, blaming higher fuel costs. It cut its forecast for a maximum annual profit by €10m to €1.95bn.

The results were a blow for chief executive Michael O’Leary, who is reportedly in line for a €100m bonus if the company posts a €2.2bn profit or shares hit a target of €21 for 28 days.

Meanwhile, rival low-cost carrier Wizz Air also revealed its flights were less full in January, weeks after it was forced to pay out £1.2m in compensation to passengers in a row over cancelled flights and delays.

The airline carried 4.7m passengers last month, a 14.2pc increase on a year earlier.

However, its load factor fell by four percentage points to 82pc compared to January 2023.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) intervened last year after the budget carrier was hit with a high volume of complaints.

Last month, it emerged the airline issued around 6,000 compensation payments of varying amounts after the regulator reexamined more than 25,000 claims from customers.

