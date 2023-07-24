Ryanair resists pressure to put on rescue flights to Greece

Wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes have left tourists stranded - Will VASSILOPOULOS/AFP

Ryanair is resisting putting on emergency repatriation flights to Greece despite raging wildfires, with the budget airline insisting it will run schedules as normal today.

The company’s announcement came as rival carriers including EasyJet, Jet2 and TUI dispatched additional planes to the island of Rhodes, where thousands of British holidaymakers are trying to flee.

A notice on Ryanair’s website this morning said the airline’s flights in and out of Rhodes and Corfu, where there are also fires and evacuations, were “currently operating as normal and unaffected by the forest fires”.

It added that passengers in Rhodes could seek help from Greek government officials at the island’s airport if they had lost their travel documents.

One woman wrote on Twitter: “My sister is currently in Lindos, Rhodes with ash from the wildfires falling all around her. She contacted Ryanair who she travelled with, to see if they could help get her home, but apparently they are not classing it as an emergency situation.”

Firefighters on the island have been battling intense wildfires since last Tuesday - Damianidis Eleftherios/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Government officials have put pressure on travel companies to ensure that tourists who want to can return home.

Shares in travel companies dropped on Monday as the wildfires disrupted the key summer holiday season. British Airways-owner IAG fell 1.9pc in early trade, Wizz Air was more than 3pc lower and TUI and EasyJet both dropped over 2pc.

Ryanair was 6pc lower as the Irish carrier also warned it was facing delays to crucial jet orders and may be forced to cut ticket prices over winter to boost demand.

This morning, Ryanair finance chief Neil Sorahan said his airline was not yet running evacuation flights out of Rhodes or other Greek holiday destinations.

Flights carrying British holidaymakers away from the fire-ravaged island of Rhodes were said to be returning to the UK “half-empty”.

Up to 10,000 Britons are estimated to be on the island, which has been battling wildfires since last Tuesday.

Mr Sorahan’s comments came as Ryanair revealed it had almost quadrupled its profits thanks to booming demand over Easter and the coronation weekend.

The Irish airline made a profit of £574m in its first quarter of the year, up from £147m a year earlier.

Fares were 42pc higher on average at €49, while passenger traffic grew 11pc against weak comparisons a year earlier when demand was impacted following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

