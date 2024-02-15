Ryanair teams up with Tui as online ‘pirates’ row ramps up

ryanair

Ryanair has struck a deal to provide flights for travel giant Tui in an escalation of the low-cost airline’s row with online ticket “pirates”.

The Irish carrier announced on Thursday that it had authorised Tui to sell its flights as part of their package holidays, although only on the condition that it does not mark up any of its prices.

It represents Ryanair’s third partnership since its flights were dropped from multiple online booking sites amid a long-running dispute over alleged hidden charges.

The budget carrier has also agreed to new terms with online travel agents Kiwi and Loveholidays.

Dara Brady, a Ryanair director, said the deal “separates Tui from the OTA [online travel agent] pirates who continue to dupe and scam customers”.

The tie-up will allow customers to book with Ryanair alongside Tui’s flights, as the tour operator also has similar agreements with EasyJet and WizzAir.

A Tui spokesman said it planned to increase its own roster of flights from the UK this summer.

David Schelp, Tui’s Airlines chief executive, said: “The agreement we have now reached will create more travel options for our guests than ever before. In the UK in particular, our guests will be able to choose from an even wider range of flights in future.”

The backdrop to the agreement is Ryanair’s row with online travel agents such as Booking.com and its subsidiaries.

The airline has accused travel agents of “screen-scraping” its prices before adding their own mark-ups and offering poor customer service.

Booking.com has rejected the claims and countersued Ryanair for defamation and unfair competition.

Ryanair has also called on the Civil Aviation Authority and the UK’s competition watchdog to investigate online travel sites.

In January, Ryanair was forced to cut its profit forecasts after its flights were removed from OTAs, although Neil Sorahan, Ryanair’s finance chief, said the impact would be short-term.