Ryanair threatens to scrap aircraft orders as Boeing crisis deepens

Michael O'Leary said Ryanair is due to receive 57 Boeing aircraft by the end of April next year - Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has urged Boeing to get its s--- together as he threatened to abandon aircraft orders if the manufacturer does not deliver on time.

His warning comes just days after the US aviation giant revealed fresh delays to deliveries of its flagship 737 Max.

Setbacks at Boeing have already forced Ryanair to make changes to its winter schedule, disrupting holiday plans for up to 1.4m passengers.

Last week, Boeing said it expects to deliver between 375 and 400 of its narrow-body aircraft this year, which is lower than previous forecasts of 400 and 450.

Mr O’Leary has responded to the announcement by saying Ryanair could scrap orders if Boeing is unable to deliver another batch of planes in time for next summer.

He said: “Boeing needs to get its act together and start delivering these aircraft on time.

“I had a lot of sympathy for Boeing. The Max was grounded for two years but that was two years ago. It’s time for them to get their s--- together and start delivering these aircraft.”

Boeing 737 Max airplanes were grounded for 20 months due to issues with the plane's flight-control systems - David Ryder/Getty Images

Mr O’Leary said he was frustrated by delays as he wanted to capitalise on rival airlines being forced to ground jets because of faults discovered in Pratt & Whitney engines.

British Airways owner International Airlines Group revealed last week that 32 of its planes with Pratt & Whitney engines will be grounded.

“It is frustrating because the demand for travel is very strong and we think there are a lot of competitors who are going to be grounding their aircraft,” said Mr O’Leary.

“It is important that we get all of these aircraft so we can keep fares low and keep flying people while the competition is grounded.

“We’re working with Boeing to try and accelerate those deliveries. But the big issue for us is that we’re meant to get 57 aircraft by the end of April.

“We’re hoping to get them by the end of June but if they slip into July or August then it will be too late so we won’t take them.”

A Boeing spokesman said: “We value our partnership with Ryanair and are committed to supporting them.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.