Rybalsky Consulting Celebrate Four Years of Helping Companies Better Understand Big Data

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Rybalsky Consulting, the consulting firm specializing in data analytics and consumer research, recently celebrated its 4-year anniversary. Led by founder and CEO Beccah Rybalsky, Rybalsky Consulting delivers actionable insights into big data, enabling companies to filter through the noise, see the big picture, and deliver greater experiences to their customers. While the term "big data" today often elicits the concepts of machine learning, data architecture, and integration, Rybalsky Consulting stands out for their expertise in helping companies interpret data and make valuable connections through many data sources.

Beccah Rybalsky brings over 25 years of experience to data analytics, specializing in consumer packaged goods, retail, advertising, logistics and the tech industry. She has been pleased with her firm's growth over the past four years - but more than that, she has been excited to drive change in companies across the country. That remains one of key missions of Rybalsky Consulting and a critical reason why Beccah launched the firm after a successful career at some of the world's largest and fastest growing companies.

"As I was working, and especially in the startup world, I realized that although I am passionate about data, making sense of it and transforming it, if data is not a company's priority, there isn't a lot of progress that can be made at a large scale ," Beccah explains. "With Rybalsky Consulting, we help companies with their data strategy whether they are at inception, or have been collecting data and need insight on the best ways to leverage and help them understand how all the different components work together to tell a story."

Despite the success of their first four years, Rybalsky Consulting is poised for growth in the coming years. Beccah is developing a network of consulting partners to help companies with a variety of analytics solutions.

"We are building an affiliate network of partners to leverage other critical industry skills," Beccah explains. "So, we will be able to help our clients with all steps on the data strategy journey."

Consultants who are interested in joining the Rybalsky Consulting team can visit the corporate website or contact Beccah Rybalsky for more information. As the company continues to grow, she sees opportunities to deliver a full suite of services based on data collection, analysis, and application.

"Whether it is optimizing UX or building consumer lifetime value, we are positioning ourselves to be a ready-made solution right at your fingertips, an expert that companies can leverage to solve complex problems and grow their business."

With four years of successful experience in the books and new initiatives on the horizon, Rybalsky Consulting shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.

"Data is my passion, it is what I love to do," Beccah says. "I love to help people see the big picture through data, so when you are ready - or even if you are just thinking about what the future of data will look like for your company - give us a call."

About Rybalsky Consulting

At Rybalsky Consulting Group, they know companies have an immense amount of information to mine, which is critical to strategy development. At times not knowing where to start can be daunting. Rybalsky Consulting specializes in deriving meaning from data to enable the big picture to shine through. Regardless of data source - financial, operations, consumer, etc. - their expert team excels in tying it all together for more effective decision making.

