Rye Market - 89% of Growth to Originate from Europe| Evolving Opportunities with Agrex Inc. & Agrozan Commodities DMCC | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rye market is expected to grow by 1102.06 thousand tons However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 1.67%. 89% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Russian Federation, Belarus, and Ukraine are the key markets for rye market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in ROW. In January 2020, the European Commission announced its plan to modernize the EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), focusing on innovation that will facilitate the rye market growth in Europe over the forecast period. Rye is grown primarily in Eastern, Central, and Northern Europe. It serves as the main bread cereal in most areas east of the French-German border and north of Hungary. The EU and Russia accounted for roughly 81% of the world's rye in 2020. In Europe, rye grain is used for flour, bread, beer, crispbread, whiskeys, vodkas, and animal fodder. Moreover, Europe is the biggest exporter of rye to other regions like North America and APAC.

Attractive Opportunities in Rye Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Rye Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions- View the FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Rye Market Analysis Report by Application (Human consumption, Animal feed, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/rye-market-industry-analysis

Some of key Rye Players:
The rye market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Agrex Inc.

  • Agrozan Commodities DMCC

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

  • Olam International Ltd.

  • The Soufflet Group

  • Vandaele Seeds Ltd

To know about all major players with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Rye Market - Revenue Generating Segment
The rye market share growth by the human consumption segment will be significant for revenue generation. Humans consume around 90% of rye produced. It has many health benefits, such as wholegrain rye consumption can improve gut health. It can even help prevent type 2 diabetes and reduce the risk of colorectal cancer and chronic diseases. Rye foods have well-established beneficial effects on insulin metabolism compared with wheat bread. Such factors will increase human consumption and may drive market growth during the forecast period.

Rye Market - Drivers & Challenges
The health benefits of rye is notably driving the rye market growth, although factors such as rapid climatic changes may impede the market growth The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Rye Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD thousand tons, 2021-2026)

  • Human consumption - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Animal feed - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rye Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD thousand tons, 2021-2026)

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • ROW - size and forecast 2021-2026

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Related Reports:
Herbal Extract Market -The herbal extract market share is expected to increase by USD 23.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 12.18%. Download a free sample now!

Organic Cereal Market -The organic cereal market share should rise by USD 9.15 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.30%. Download a free sample now!

Rye Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 1.67%

Market growth 2022-2026

1102.06 thousand tons

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

0.72

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, and ROW

Performing market contribution

Europe at 89%

Key consumer countries

Russian Federation, Belarus, Ukraine, US, and Turkey

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agrex Inc., Agrozan Commodities DMCC, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Olam International Ltd., The Soufflet Group, and Vandaele Seeds Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rye-market---89-of-growth-to-originate-from-europe-evolving-opportunities-with-agrex-inc--agrozan-commodities-dmcc--17000-technavio-reports-301476572.html

SOURCE Technavio

