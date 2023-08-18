Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.1825

The board of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.1825 on the 14th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.4%.

Ryerson Holding's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, Ryerson Holding's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 33.5% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 13%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Ryerson Holding Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2021, the dividend has gone from $0.32 total annually to $0.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 50% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Ryerson Holding has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 33% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Ryerson Holding's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Ryerson Holding that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Ryerson Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

