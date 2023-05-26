Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.18

Ryerson Holding Corporation's (NYSE:RYI) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.18 on 15th of June. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.1%.

Ryerson Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Ryerson Holding was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 86.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 3.8% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Ryerson Holding Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was $0.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 50% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Ryerson Holding has grown earnings per share at 86% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Ryerson Holding's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Ryerson Holding that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

