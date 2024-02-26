Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.1875

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 21st of March to $0.1875. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.3%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Ryerson Holding's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, prior to this announcement, Ryerson Holding's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 8.6% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 13% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Ryerson Holding Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 3 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The annual payment during the last 3 years was $0.32 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.75. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 33% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Ryerson Holding Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Ryerson Holding has grown earnings per share at 8.6% per year over the past five years. Ryerson Holding definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Ryerson Holding Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 4 warning signs for Ryerson Holding that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Ryerson Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

