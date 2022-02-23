U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,225.50
    -79.26 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,131.76
    -464.85 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,037.49
    -344.03 (-2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.09
    -36.08 (-1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.20
    +1.10 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.30
    +2.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1301
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9320
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,367.31
    -916.93 (-2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.72
    -10.65 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,291.18
    -158.43 (-0.60%)
     

Ryerson Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·14 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RYI

Record annual results driven by excellent execution and culminating in debt reduction, declaration of dividend and share buyback. Proceeding apace with value-added investments to enhance our intelligent service center network and the customer experience.

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021.

Q4 2021 and FY 2021 Highlights:

  • Full-year record net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation of $294.3 million and record Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO of $860.6 million

  • Achieved fourth quarter earnings per diluted share of $2.71 and full-year 2021 earnings per diluted share of $7.56

  • Fourth quarter net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation of $106.4 million and fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO of $238.7 million

  • Generated fourth quarter revenue of $1.53 billion and full-year 2021 revenue of $5.68 billion

  • Posted fourth quarter gross margin of 21.3% and gross margin, excluding LIFO of 26.3%

  • Ended the year with $639 million of debt and $588 million of net debt and achieved a leverage ratio of 0.7x in the fourth quarter

  • Delivered favorable expense leverage with warehousing, delivery, selling, general, and administrative expense at 11.8% of sales in the fourth quarter

  • Generated positive cash flow from operations of $106.8 million in the fourth quarter and $35.0 million for the full-year 2021

  • Grew book value of equity to $545 million, a 275% increase versus year-end 2020

  • Announced a first quarter 2022 dividend of $0.10 per share, an 18% increase from fourth quarter dividend of $0.085

$ in millions, except tons (in thousands), average selling prices, and earnings per share




























Financial Highlights:

Q4 2021


Q4 2020


Q3 2021



YoY


QoQ



2021


2020



YoY






























Revenues

$

1,533.9


$

853.0


$

1,575.1




79.8%



(2.6%)



$

5,675.3


$

3,466.6




63.7%



Tons shipped


474



492



519




(3.7%)



(8.7%)




2,095



2,009




4.3%



Average selling price/ton

$

3,236


$

1,734


$

3,035




86.6%



6.6%



$

2,709


$

1,726




57.0%



Gross margin


21.3%



18.0%



23.1%



330 bps


(180 bps)




20.2%



17.9%


230 bps




Gross margin, excl. LIFO


26.3%



19.3%



29.6%



700 bps


(330 bps)




26.7%



17.6%


910 bps




Warehousing, delivery, selling, general, & administrative expenses

$

180.9


$

149.1


$

180.2




21.3%



0.4%



$

711.2


$

554.3




28.3%



As a percentage of revenue


11.8%



17.4%



11.4%



(560 bps)


40 bps




12.5%



16.0%


(350 bps)




Net income (loss) attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation

$

106.4


$

(16.7)


$

49.7



$

123.1


$

56.7



$

294.3


$

(65.8)



$

360.1



Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

2.71


$

(0.44)


$

1.27



$

3.15


$

1.44



$

7.56


$

(1.73)



$

9.29



Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

2.68


$

(0.17)


$

3.25



$

2.85


$

(0.57)



$

7.46


$

(0.08)



$

7.54



Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO

$

238.7


$

33.6


$

301.0



$

205.1


$

(62.3)



$

860.6


$

120.0



$

740.6
































Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:



























Total debt

$

639


$

740


$

673




(13.6%)



(5.0%)



$

639


$

740




(13.6%)



Cash and cash equivalents

$

51


$

61


$

40




(16.6%)



28.3%



$

51


$

61




(16.6%)



Net debt

$

588


$

679


$

633




(13.3%)



(7.1%)



$

588


$

679




(13.3%)



Net debt / LTM Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO


0.7x



5.7x



1.0x




(5.0x)



(0.3x)




0.7x



5.7x




(5.0x)



Cash Conversion Cycle


83.8



62.1



68.1




21.7



15.7




66.3



75.1




(8.8)



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

106.8


$

(18.8)


$

(20.7)



$

125.6


$

127.5



$

35.0


$

277.9



$

(242.9)





































A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included below in this news release.

Management Commentary

Eddie Lehner, Ryerson's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "2021 was a consequential year in all of its dimensions where our phrase "cohere and persevere" took on new meaning. Through it all I can only express my deepest thanks and gratitude to the entire Ryerson community of stakeholders. I want to thank each of my Ryerson teammates for delivering a year of record financial performance, against the backdrop of repeated disruptions caused by the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, its variants and the manyfold knock-on impacts including severe global supply chain paralyses throughout. I also want to thank our customers and our suppliers as we pulled together to navigate, work through and mitigate the barrage of difficulties experienced in 2021. We can all feel good that Ryerson has come through these difficult times stronger and mindful of the many challenges that remain while also appreciating the opportunities we have for realizing more of our organization's potential. The end of 2021 finds Ryerson with a stronger balance sheet and operating model providing a glide path for bettering the customer experience, employee experience, supplier experience and shareholder experience in 2022 and beyond."

2021 Company Highlights

  • Navigated the COVID-19 pandemic via our dual mandate of maintaining the health and safety of our employees and ensuring operating performance and recovery capacity.

  • Transformed the balance sheet with total debt declining to $639 million, net debt declining to $588 million, and leverage declining to 0.7x, which exceeds our strategic target.

  • Annuitized over $200 million of legacy pension liabilities.

  • Redeemed $150 million of 8.50% Senior Secured Notes, reducing the outstanding balance to $300 million and saving $13 million per year on interest expense.

  • Realized over $100 million in proceeds on sale and leasebacks of industrial facilities on favorable terms.

  • Reinvested proceeds from asset sales into two new state-of-the art facilities.

  • Declared our first quarterly dividend in third quarter of 2021 and initiated a $50 million share repurchase program.

Market Commentary

U.S. commodity markets experienced a pricing dichotomy during the fourth quarter, with flat carbon steel products experiencing a decline in pricing due to shortened mill lead times and increasing availability amidst ongoing demand suppression, while "bright metals," namely aluminum and stainless which remain elevated, reflect rising global energy costs and longer-term secular demand expectations. Pricing across carbon steel products began to decrease throughout the fourth quarter 2021, with CRU hot-rolled prices down $422 per short ton, or 22%, over the period. On the other hand, LME aluminum decreased by 2%, while nickel prices rose by 15% during the period. At this point, given underlying supportive demand conditions and gradually improving metals availability, Ryerson anticipates that carbon prices will gradually decline in the first quarter of 2022 while aluminum and nickel maintain relative strength compared to their historical averages.

End-market performance followed normal seasonal sequential softness, whereby many customers reduce production due to the holiday season. Two additional factors impacted fourth quarter 2021 demand: 1) end-customers' production downtimes were exacerbated by impacts of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 straining available labor and parts, leading to a deferral of demand; and 2) due to the rapid decline in hot rolled steel coil prices, some customers deferred spot purchases in anticipation of lower pricing in the new year.

As such, Ryerson noted sequential shipment declines in most of its end-markets in North America in the fourth quarter, including Metal Fabrication and Machine Shop, Industrial Equipment and Ground Transportation. Bucking the seasonal softness trend was Ryerson's Oil & Gas sector, which again posted quarter-over-quarter improvement in North American shipments per day due to recovering exploration activity driven by surging energy prices, and Ryerson's Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) end-markets, which also posted positive growth due to increased demand from the construction and home building sectors. While near-term production bottleneck and COVID-related issues persisted into fourth quarter of 2021, the outlook for 2022 remains optimistic. Our base-case is a lessening of supply-chain disruptions and accelerating demand realization as the year unfolds against a backdrop of price bellwethers holding above their ten-year averages. We acknowledge the potential of inflation, policy, public health and geo-political wildcards.

Fourth Quarter Results

Reflecting Ryerson's diversified revenue mix by commodity, Ryerson achieved revenues of $1.53 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, a sequential decline of 2.6% compared to $1.58 billion for the third quarter of 2021, as average selling prices were 6.6% higher, partially offsetting seasonal weakness in tons shipped which were lower by 8.7% reflecting typical seasonality plus pandemic related impacts to shipment potential. Gross margin contracted sequentially to 21.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 23.1% in the third quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter of 2021 cost of goods sold included LIFO expense of $76 million, compared to LIFO expense of $102 million in third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of LIFO, gross margin declined to 26.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 29.6% achieved in the third quarter of 2021. Against the backdrop of a slight decline in revenue, the Company maintained solid expense management in the fourth quarter of 2021 as warehousing, delivery, selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of sales remained low at 11.8% compared to 11.4% in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $106.4 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, compared to $49.7 million, or $1.27 per diluted share in the previous quarter. The fourth quarter of 2021 includes a $2 million gain on the sale of assets compared to a $98 million non-cash, settlement charge related to the annuitization of $206 million of our pension liabilities and a $6 million loss on the retirement of debt in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding these one-time items and the associated income taxes, adjusted net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation for the fourth quarter was $105 million, or $2.68 per diluted share, and compares to $127 million, or $3.25 per diluted share, of adjusted net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation and diluted earnings per share, respectively, for the third quarter. Closing the year on a strong note, Ryerson generated fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO of $239 million, as compared to the $301 million generated in the third quarter of 2021.

Liquidity & Debt Management

Ryerson generated $107 million of operating cash in the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by high operating profit, net of $16 million in working capital use. The Company's cash conversion cycle increased to 84 days from 68 days due to an increase in days of supply as mill lead times and mill past due shipments improved while customer shipments slowed given intensifying pandemic driven upsets during the quarter. Due to the meaningful reduction in net debt, Ryerson's leverage ratio improved quarter-over-quarter to 0.7x from 1.0x, a record low since our IPO in 2014. The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with $639 million of debt and $588 million of net debt, a decrease of net debt of $45 million compared to $633 million for the third quarter of 2021 driven by strong operating results. The Company's available global liquidity increased to $741 million as of December 31, 2021 from $698 million as of September 30, 2021.

Growth Initiatives

Annual capital expenditure. Capital expenditures were $34 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $12 million in the third quarter of 2021 as the Company accelerated growth capital expenditures into year-end. For full-year 2021, capital expenditures totaled $59 million compared with $26 million in 2020 as Ryerson looks to modernize its service center network. We currently anticipate capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, of up to approximately $100 million for 2022. This amount is the combination of normalized annual spend comprised of maintenance, or purchases of equipment in line with annual depreciation, and, growth projects related to digitalization initiatives and the previously announced service centers in Centralia, Washington and University Park, Illinois.

Modernization projects. We are progressing toward the completion of two new state-of-the-art Service Center facilities: Centralia, Washington, and University Park, Illinois, at estimated combined spend of $45 million in 2022. The Centralia facility will serve as a regional hub for the U.S. Pacific Northwest, and the University Park campus will serve as a regional long products hub for the U.S. Midwest market and future operational hub of Central Steel & Wire Company, LLC. These projects illustrate Ryerson's "monetize and modernize" approach to asset beneficiation and reinvestment, as both projects are funded from sales proceeds of prior facilities, while maintaining regional branding and customer loyalty, but delivering bespoke facilities to improve the customer experience.

Shareholder Return Activity

On February 17, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock, payable on March 17, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 3, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Ryerson returned approximately $4 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. We paid a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.085, amounting to a cash return of $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $6.4 million for full-year 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2021 we repurchased a total of approximately 41,500 shares at an average price per share of $22.46 resulting in a return to shareholders of approximately $0.9 million for the quarter, and $1.8 million for full-year 2021. Ryerson made these repurchases in accordance with its share repurchase program, which authorizes the Company to acquire up to an aggregate amount of $50 million of the Company's common stock through August 4, 2023.

Jim Claussen, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer said, "For the second quarter in a row, we were pleased to return approximately $4 million to our shareholders via our growing dividend payment and share repurchases. The sequentially higher announced $0.10 quarterly dividend and our share repurchases are well-supported by Ryerson's strengthening balance sheet, which saw net debt decline by $45 million quarter-over-quarter. These achievements reflect the success of our operating and financial transformation, which has not only established our higher earnings potential but has also enabled our further investments in our strategic plan centered around value-added capabilities, digitalization and the overall customer experience."

Outlook Commentary

Ryerson remains optimistic about the industrial metals and manufacturing environment. We expect to see seasonally sequential progression in company shipments during the first quarter of 2022. At this point, while the pricing of carbon products has declined, aluminum and nickel prices remain robust, benefitting the Company's diversified product mix, which includes approximately 50% bright metals. Therefore, Ryerson anticipates first quarter 2022 revenues in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion with sequential average selling prices down 2% to 4% and shipments up 7% to 9%. LIFO income in the first quarter of 2022 is expected to be in the range of $28 to $32 million. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO is expected to be in the range of $195 to $205 million and earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.78 to $3.94.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Major Product Metrics
















Tons Shipped (thousands)



Average Selling Prices



Q4 2021


Q4 2020


Q3 2021


Year-over-year


Quarter-over-quarter



Year-over-year


Quarter-over-quarter

























Carbon Steel


363



382



399



(5.0)

%


(9.0)

%



106.8

%


7.7

%

Aluminum


47



46



50



2.2

%


(6.0)

%



34.2

%


5.2

%

Stainless Steel


63



61



68



3.3

%


(7.4)

%



82.4

%


3.1

%
















































Net Sales (millions)










Q4 2021


Q4 2020


Q3 2021


Year-over-year


Quarter-over-quarter
































Carbon Steel

$

843


$

429


$

860



96.5

%


(2.0)

%








Aluminum

$

266


$

194


$

269



37.1

%


(1.1)

%








Stainless Steel

$

407


$

216


$

426



88.4

%


(4.5)

%































Full Year 2021 Major Product Metrics














Tons Shipped (thousands)






Average Selling Prices




2021


2020


Year-over-year






Year-over-year





















Carbon Steel


1,604



1,554



3.2%







68.9

%


Aluminum


205



187



9.6%







24.4

%


Stainless Steel


278



260



6.9%







57.9

%







































Net Sales (millions)











2021


2020


Year-over-year




























Carbon Steel

$

3,056


$

1,753



74.3

%



...

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • Why Asana's Shares Plunged 23% Today

    A competitor's growth is slowing, which has investors worried that this software-as-a-service company's growth will slow down, too.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Historically, the stock market has been one of the best tools available to the ordinary person looking to get richer. If that's your goal, two stocks that are worth your hard-earned money are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical struggled at the pandemic's peak as did many of its peers in the industry.

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Why Kodiak Sciences Stock Is Cratering Today

    What happened Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) are down by a hefty 80.3% as of 2:22 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon. The drugmaker's stock is plunging today in response to its lead product candidate, KSI-301, failing to meet the primary endpoint of a combined phase 2/3 trial as a treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

  • FuboTV stock drops after earnings on mixed outlook

    Shares of fuboTV Inc. were off 1% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the streaming company delivered revenue ahead of what it had been expecting when it delivered preliminary results a month earlier but also issued a mixed outlook.

  • The next shoe to drop? The 125-year old Dow industrials are on brink of correction. Here’s what history says happens next in the U.S. stock market.

    Dow heads sharply lower Wednesday as the Pentagon says that Russian troops are poised to launch a full-blown annexation of Ukraine.

  • FuboTV Tops Wall Street Estimates For Q4, Passing 1M Subscribers, But Shares Slip On Outlook For “Softer” Q1

    FuboTV exceeded Wall Street estimates for the fourth quarter, with revenue more than doubling from the year-ago period to $231.1 million and net losses coming in at 57 cents a share. The losses widened from 39 cents in the 2020 quarter. The streaming pay-TV outlet reached 1.1 million subscribers in the period ending December 31, […]

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • Time to Consider Selling Your Paysafe (PSFE) Position?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • What’s next for markets amid correction, Fed tightening, and earnings

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert and Shawn Cruz, TD Ameritrade Senior Market Strategist, sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook amid corrections and session lows, Fed tightening and interest rate hike policies, inflation, and Russia-Ukraine's geopolitical impact on the market.

  • Alibaba earnings to come amid macro pressures on Chinese e-commerce

    As Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. works through a flurry of challenges, it will once again look to restore investor confidence in its long-term vision when it reports earnings Thursday.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Rio Tinto to Pay Its Highest-Ever Dividend After Posting Record Profit

    The company says it will pay a total dividend for the year of $10.40 a share, including a special dividend of $2.47.

  • NetApp Beats Views But Outlook Short; Supply-Chain Issues Loom

    NTAP stock fell as it reported results that beat views, but NetApp presented an earnings outlook below expectations due to supply-chain issues.