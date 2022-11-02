Ryerson Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Quarterly results include strong operating cash flow generation, sequential reduction in debt and increase in book value of equity. Business highlights include increase in dividend, acquisition of value-add enterprises and retirement of all high-yield debt.

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights:

Diluted EPS 1 of $1.46 on $1.54 billion of revenue

Net Income of $55.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO 2 of $78.5 million

Generated Operating Cash Flow of $151.6 million and Free Cash Flow 3 of $124.0 million

Redeemed the final $50 million outstanding balance of 8.50% senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Notes")

Reduced debt to $477 million and net debt 4 to $426 million

Increased book value of equity 5 to $893 million, up from $851 million at June 30, 2022

Announced a fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $0.16 per share, a 7% increase from the prior quarter

Completed acquisition of Howard Precision Metals, Inc

Completed acquisition of Excelsior, Inc subsequent to quarter-end

$ in millions, except tons (in thousands), average selling prices, and earnings per share

Financial Highlights: Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Q2 2022

YoY

QoQ



9MO 2022

9MO 2021

YoY





































Revenue $ 1,543.1

$ 1,575.1

$ 1,743.5



(2.0) %

(11.5) %

$ 5035.4

$ 4,414.4



21.6 % Tons shipped

512



519



524



(1.3) %

(2.3) %



1,564



1,621



(3.5) % Average selling price/ton $ 3,014

$ 3,035

$ 3,327



(0.7) %

(9.4) %

$ 3,220

$ 2,555



26.0 % Gross margin

17.6 %

23..1 %

26.7 % -550 bps

-910 bps





22.8 %

19.8 % 300 bps

Gross margin, excl. LIFO

16.2 %

29.6 %

22.5 % -1,340 bps

-630 bps





20.9 %

26.8 % -590 bps

Warehousing, delivery, selling,

general, and administrative

expenses $ 186.5

$ 180.2

$ 182.9



3.5 %

2.0 %

$ 544.7

$ 530.3



2.7 % As a percentage of revenue

12.1 %

11.4 %

10.5 % 70 bps

160 bps





10.8 %

12.8 % -200 bps

Net income attributable to

Ryerson Holding Corporation $ 55.1

$ 49.7

$ 196.4



10.9 %

(71.9) %

$ 415.1

$ 187.9



120.9 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.46

$ 1.27

$ 5.10

$ 0.19

$ (3.64)



$ 10.78

$ 4.84

$ 5.94

Adjusted diluted earnings per

share $ 1.48

$ 3.25

$ 5.31

$ (1.77)

$ (3.83)



$ 11.11

$ 4.77

$ 6.34

Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO $ 78.5

$ 301.0

$ 224.2



(73.9) %

(65.0) %

$ 553.3

$ 621.9



(11.0) % Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO margin

5.1 %

19.1 %

12.9 % -1,400 bps

-780 bps





11.0 %

15.0 % -400 bps



















































































Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

































Total debt $ 476.9

$ 672.6

$ 533.5



(29.1) %

(10.6) %

$ 476.9

$ 672.6



(29.1) % Cash and cash equivalents $ 50.9

$ 39.9

$ 41.4



27.6 %

22.9 %

$ 50.9

$ 39.9



27.6 % Net debt $ 426.0

$ 632.7

$ 492.1



(32.7) %

(13.4) %

$ 426.0

$ 632.7



(32.7) % Net debt / LTM Adj. EBITDA,

excl. LIFO

0.5 x

1.0 x

0.5 x

(0.5 x)

—





0.5 x

1.0 x

(0.5 x) Cash conversion cycle (days)

83.4



68.1



77.5



15.3



5.9





78.7



60.4



18.3

Net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities $ 151.6

$ (20.7)

$ 85.5

$ 172.3

$ 66.1



$ 319.6

$ (71.8)

$ 391.4





























































A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included below in this news release.

Management Commentary

Eddie Lehner, Ryerson's President and Chief Executive Officer, said "I want to thank all of my Ryerson Family of Companies colleagues for a job well done in transitioning to counter-cyclical industry conditions during the quarter while also realizing significant achievements and milestones toward preparing for the next industry upturn as positive secular drivers for industrial metals demand remain intact. In the third quarter of 2022, Ryerson delivered strong operational and financial performance. Despite decreasing metals prices and declining industry demand, we generated healthy operating cash flow and very strong free cash flow yields through our business model as well as working capital release due to the counter-cyclical nature of our balance sheet. Importantly, the work we have done over the past several quarters transforming our balance sheet means we are no longer a high-yield debt company. Ryerson is now in a historically strong position to reinvest in the modernization and growth of our intelligent and connected service center network, while continuing to provide returns to shareholders. After taking the opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made over the past several quarters and years, we look forward to providing further insight into Ryerson's plans for the future during our Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on November 8, 2022. As Ryerson celebrates its 180th birthday this November, we hope to see you there in person or virtually."

Third Quarter Results

Ryerson generated revenues of $1.54 billion in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 11.5%, compared to $1.74 billion for the second quarter of 2022 primarily driven by lower selling prices. Average selling prices declined 9.4% compared to the second quarter while volume declined 2.3%. Gross margin contracted sequentially by 910 basis points to 17.6% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 26.7% in the second quarter of 2022. Gross margins were primarily impacted by the dramatic drop in spot prices versus the lagging average cost of goods sold decline. Sequentially, supply constraints eased versus the second quarter while inventory availability increased and lead times decreased. Cost of goods sold in the third quarter of 2022 included LIFO income of $21.1 million, compared to LIFO income of $73.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of LIFO, gross margin contracted 630 basis points to 16.2% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 22.5% in the second quarter of 2022. Warehousing, delivery, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 2% to $186.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $182.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 driven primarily by inflationary pressures.

Net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation for the third quarter of 2022 was $55.1 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, compared to $196.4 million, or $5.10 per diluted share in the previous quarter. Net income in the third quarter of 2022 includes a charge of $1.5 million related to loss on the retirement of debt and a $0.6 million gain on bargain purchases. Excluding these one-time items and the associated income taxes, adjusted net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation for the third quarter was $55.8 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, compared to $204.4 million, or $5.31 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Ryerson generated Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO of $78.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to second quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO of $224.2 million.

Liquidity & Debt Management

Ryerson generated $151.6 million of operating cash in the third quarter of 2022 driven by a combination of strong operating profit and working capital release. Ryerson's leverage ratio for the third quarter of 2022 remained flat quarter-over-quarter at 0.5x, a record low since our initial public offering in 2014. The Company ended the third quarter of 2022 with $477 million of debt and $426 million of net debt, a decrease in net debt of $66 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. The Company's global liquidity, composed of cash and cash equivalents and availability on its revolving credit facilities, increased to $906 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $894 million as of June 30, 2022.

Bond Repurchase. During the third quarter of 2022, Ryerson redeemed the remaining $50 million of Notes by exercising an optional redemption feature. As of September 30, 2022, Ryerson no longer has any high yield debt outstanding. Related to the Note redemption in the third quarter, a loss on retirement of debt of $1.5 million was recognized and is excluded from adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS.

Shareholder Return Activity

Dividends. On November 2, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, payable on December 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2022. Ryerson paid a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.15 per share, amounting to a cash return of approximately $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Share Repurchase. Ryerson repurchased approximately 34,000 shares of common stock resulting in a return to shareholders of approximately $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. Ryerson made these repurchases in accordance with its share repurchase program, which authorizes the Company to acquire up to an aggregate amount of $75.0 million of the Company's common stock through August 3, 2024. During the third quarter of 2022, Ryerson returned approximately $6.4 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Outlook Commentary

Ryerson expects counter-cyclical business conditions to continue through the fourth quarter of 2022. Benchmark carbon, aluminum and nickel price decreases are anticipated to continue into the fourth quarter while sales volumes experience slow-down driven by seasonal declines in buying as well as decelerating economies in North America, Europe, and China. As such, Ryerson anticipates fourth quarter 2022 revenues in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion, with a sequential average selling price decrease of 7% to 11%, and a shipment volume decrease of 8% to 10%. LIFO income in the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be $20 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO in the range of $40 million to $44 million and earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.70 to $0.78.

Third Quarter 2022 Major Product Metrics





























Tons Shipped (thousands)



Average Selling Prices



Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Q2 2022

Year-over-year

Quarter-over-quarter



Year-over-year

Quarter-over-quarter















































Carbon Steel

405



399



408



1.5 %

(0.7) %



(4.5) %

(7.8) % Aluminum

49



50



51



(2.0) %

(3.9) %



19.5 %

(4.7) % Stainless Steel

56



68



63



(17.6) %

(11.1) %



5.5 %

(10.3) %





























































































Net Sales (millions)

















Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Q2 2022

Year-over-year

Quarter-over-quarter





























































Carbon Steel $ 834

$ 860

$ 911



(3.0) %

(8.5) %













Aluminum $ 315

$ 269

$ 344



17.1 %

(8.4) %













Stainless Steel $ 370

$ 426

$ 464



(13.1) %

(20.3) %













