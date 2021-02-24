U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,925.43
    +44.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,961.86
    +424.51 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,597.97
    +132.77 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,284.38
    +53.07 (+2.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.45
    +1.78 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.00
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    28.00
    +0.32 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2170
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3890
    +0.0270 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4140
    +0.0026 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.8670
    +0.6300 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,668.13
    +263.06 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.31
    -39.61 (-3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,658.97
    +33.03 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,671.70
    -484.33 (-1.61%)
     

Ryerson South-East Region President Kevin Richardson to Retire

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced today that after more than 36 years of excellence Kevin Richardson will retire from his position as President, South-East Region effective April 2, 2021. Kevin has served as president of the South-East region since 2007 and leaves the role having been an integral part of Ryerson's transformation and instrumental in its financial success. Eddie Lehner, Ryerson's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Kevin will be tremendously missed once he transitions fully to retirement; however, our succession planning process has been well developed to ensure continuity and continued progress and is a tribute to Kevin and the work we have thoughtfully done together over the years that we have a deep and talented executive group." Mr. Richardson will remain with Ryerson through at least the end of the calendar year supporting the transition of his role to the new regional teams, working on strategic projects and maintaining key customer and supplier relationships.

Mr. Lehner continues, "Where to begin when talking about Kevin Richardson? A mentor, leader, partner, role mode and friend. In Ryerson's 179-year history, Kevin Richardson takes his place among the all-time greats not just within the pantheon of Ryerson but our industry as well. It has been my honor and joy to share the past nine years together building and transforming Ryerson with Kevin. His contributions are too many to mention here, but please know how appreciative we are for every one of them. Kevin has developed so many fantastic relationships throughout his 36 years at Ryerson that you can play the six degrees of separation game for our industry and probably not get past three. I am delighted that Kevin is spending some more time with us in transition, and I wish Kevin and Kathy the best of everything in retirement. That Ryerson porch light and door will always be on and open."

In connection with Mr. Richardson's retirement, Mike Burbach has been named Ryerson's Chief Operating Officer effective as of April 2, 2021. In his new role, Mr. Burbach will be overseeing the company's North American business units. Mr. Burbach enters this role after 37 years with Ryerson, serving the last 13 as president of the North-West region. Mike notes, "I am truly excited to help Ryerson in its continued quest to advance this great company that we have all built together. We know the plan and will continue executing on that vision."

As part of this organizational change, Ryerson North America will be divided into three regions to be led by regional presidents, Steve Bosway (West Region), Eric McGill (South Region) and Jeff Redfield (North Region). Mr. Bosway has been with Ryerson for nearly nine years and brings a wealth of experience from 44 years spent in the metals industry. Mr. McGill joined Ryerson in 1993 and has held many positions of increasing responsibility in sales and management. Mr. Redfield has 28 years of experience at Ryerson and more than 30 years in the metal distribution and production industry.

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 3,900 employees in approximately 100 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryerson-south-east-region-president-kevin-richardson-to-retire-301235045.html

SOURCE Ryerson Holding Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Indian pharma firms go local seeking to end reliance on China

    Indian drug companies are looking to local makers of so-called active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) or trying to make them in-house in a bid to end their reliance on China as ties between the two countries soured after a deadly border clash last June. Though India is known as the pharmacy of the world for its massive production capacities of both generic drugs and vaccines, China accounted for half of its API needs in 2019 from nearly nothing three decades ago, industry data shows. Executives at India's Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical and ‎Biocon said on Tuesday they were aggressively working on reducing the dependence on the richer rival for raw materials.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – .7395 Next Upside Target; Close Below .7344 Forms Reversal Top

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Wednesday is being controlled by .7344.

  • The Reason Commodities Keep Rising? They’re a Home to Yield

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets are booming. Oil is up about 30% this year, copper just hit a nine-year high and grains markets are experiencing shortages.But there’s a subtler factor helping propel the value of the world’s raw materials ever higher: yield.At a time when interest rates are feeble and bond yields remain historically depressed, rolling positions along the commodities futures curve offers passive investors tempting returns. It’s a proposition that has gotten some of the biggest research departments on Wall Street, from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to Citigroup Inc. talking up commodities returns this year.The logic is simple. When markets are tight, nearby futures contracts are more expensive than later ones. That means investors can buy contracts today, and when they have to roll them to later months, they get the same exposure at a cheaper price. Profiting from these gaps captures what investors call roll yield -- it’s a trade that draws speculative money into commodities, driving further price gains.Over 12 months that process -- known as positive carry -- currently returns 9% in oil and about 3% in copper, offering a healthy return even before any further price increases. With yields from many of the more conventional asset classes depressed, it’s one of the reasons why money has been flowing into the commodity space.“If you’re in a positive carry market, it’s really a good thing,” said Greg Sharenow, a portfolio manager focused on energy and commodities at Pacific Investment Management Co. “It could be a really significant driver of returns and a really important component of how an investor performs in the next year.”Supercharged Commodity Boom: Definitely. Supercycle? Not ExactlyThe fundamental reasons behind the rally in commodities markets vary. In oil and copper markets, there’s an expectation that demand will begin to eclipse supply amid the roll-out of vaccines and loosening of movement restrictions, coupled with economic stimulus measures.Other markets are seeing more particular factors. Sugar, for example, is benefiting from port delays and a shortage of containers to ship the sweetener, as well as smaller crops in some regions.In the broadest terms, though, one thread links the multibillion dollar markets for raw materials: the desire of investors to profit from a rebound in the global economy and inflation.“Part of what you’re seeing pushing these markets higher right now is that hedging demand to deal with inflation,” Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “The demand to hedge that risk through commodities is quite high.”And that’s where the tantalizing yields come into play. In a basket of 20 commodities, net-bullish positions have risen 16% this year alone. They’re up more than sixfold since the middle of last year.It’s not without risk though. A sharp pullback in prices can outweigh the gains from positive carry, if markets move in the wrong direction.There may be more inflows to come. Citigroup Inc. says surging demand will see copper prices hit $10,000 a metric ton in the coming months. Last week, Deere & Co. boosted its profit outlook, with the tractor giant seeing the early days of a demand pick-up in the farming economy. Over the last 10 years, when oil yielded this much, prices were at least $10 higher, and sometimes nearer $100 a barrel.It’s how the cycle continues. As prices rise, so-called backwardation -- in which nearer-term contracts are costlier than those for later dates -- is steadily amplified. That in turn helps attract new investment, and means prices keep on rising.“I suspect backwardation can go higher,” Ben Luckock, co-head of oil trading at Trafigura Group said in a Bloomberg TV interview, referring to the crude oil markets. “We are very bullish what the market looks like going forward and that means backwardation is here for the foreseeable future.”(Updates with more detail on carry trades in fourth, fifth and 12th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • After India stifled its TikTok dreams, Bytedance is building its Asia hub in Singapore

    "Bytedance plans to make Singapore its epicenter for the rest of Asia-Pacific in its quest to find a neutral ground amid the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China."

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Best Counter-Trend Support is $1787.30 – $1787.10

    The direction of the April Comex gold market into the close is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at $1807.80.

  • Lithium Prices Soar As Tesla, Apple And Google Fight For Supply

    Battery makers are desperate to bring new lithium sources on-line. Now one little-known company’s European discovery could prove to be the right asset...in the right place...at the right time

  • U.K. Unemployment Rate Rises to Highest in Almost Five Years

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. unemployment climbed to its highest rate in almost five years in the fourth quarter as the economic toll from the coronavirus pandemic continued to mount.The number of people looking for work rose 121,000 from the third quarter, taking the jobless rate to 5.1%, the most since early 2016, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. The number of people in work fell by 114,000.The figures increase pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver on his pledge to do “whatever it takes” to support workers and business through the pandemic. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said he will use his budget on March 3 to extend government support programs due to expire in the coming weeks.“Every job lost is a personal tragedy,” Sunak said in a statement. “That’s why throughout the crisis, my focus has been on doing everything we can to protect jobs and livelihoods.”Unemployment has been held down by tens of billions of pounds of wage subsidies, which were still supporting almost 4 million jobs at the end of last year following the deepest economic slump in three centuries. Adding time to the furlough program beyond April 30 could mean that Britain avoids many of the job losses currently predicted by economists.What Our Economists Say:“The lack of a more marked deterioration in the jobs market over the past year reflects the effectiveness of the furlough scheme in protecting jobs. According to HMRC figures, 3.85 million people were on furlough in December, while an Office for National Statistics survey suggested the proportion of the workforce on the program jumped to 20%, which equtes to about 5 million workers, at the end of January.”--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click here to read the REACT.The Bank of England expects the jobless rate to peak at 7.8% in the third quarter if the furlough program finishes as currently planned. That’s almost 2.7 million people, compared with 1.7 million the end of last year.The number of redundancies rose by 29,000 in the quarter to 343,000, marking the smallest increase since the second quarter of the year. Self employment accounted for all of the decline in the number of people in work.Data based on tax returns showed the number of people on company payrolls rose almost 83,000 in January despite tougher measures to fight a second wave of the virus that closed schools and most non-essential businesses. Still, that number is still down by 726,000 since February, before the pandemic struck. Of those that lost jobs, more than half -- 425,000 -- were younger than 25.Business lobbies want the government not only to extend furloughing, but also support for business struggling with mounting debts and negligible sales.Mike Cherry, chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said the headline labor market figures conceal the “incredibly hard choices” that firms are having to make. He urged the government to cut employer national insurance contributions, a payroll tax, and reinstate bonuses for firms that retain workers.“We’re looking ahead to our recovery,” said Mims Davies, the government’s employment minister. “Our plan for jobs is creating new opportunities, boosting skills, and delivering a package of support for people of all ages, getting Brits back into work as we push to build back better.”Average earnings growth accelerated more quickly than expected to 4.7% in the fourth quarter, the highest since 2008. The ONS said the figures were inflated by lower-paid jobs dropping out of the calculation. Underlying pay growth was just under 3%.(Updates with government comment from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Debt Markets Brace for Higher Yields to Stay as Stimulus Sets In

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan, plus the prospect of more stimulus later this year, is setting the stage for a shift away from historically low Treasury yields that’s likely to lead to a pickup in volatility in currency markets.U.S. yields have marched higher even before the plan’s arrival -- offering an inkling of what may be in store. BlackRock Inc. sees as much as $2.8 trillion in additional fiscal spending this year and the risk of a further rise in long-term rates. BNY Mellon’s John Velis says a 2% 10-year Treasury yield is possible by April as part of a “tantrum without the taper” of Federal Reserve bond purchases. And volatility in currencies is so low that it’s all but certain to go up, says Harley Bassman, creator of a widely watched gauge of Treasury-market movements.For weeks, the million-dollar question for many investors was whether the $1.9 trillion relief plan would flow mainly through financial markets -- as the first package did -- or actually find its way more into the U.S. economy, where it could trigger changes in spending and investment magnitudes greater than the original size of the stimulus. The wave of reflation bets sweeping through global markets indicates the latter narrative is taking greater hold, suggesting such trades may have room to run.“There’s a lot of stimulus in the pipeline that could add up to $2 trillion to $3 trillion in the end,” Velis, an FX and macro strategist at BNY Mellon, said via phone. That includes another package later this year focused on infrastructure and growth, he said.Yields began to inch their way higher in January after Democrats appeared poised to win control of the Senate, sending the 10-year above the previously elusive level of 1%. The rate, currently around 1.37%, is now at its highest level in almost a year.But the moves higher in yields weren’t accompanied by corresponding reactions in the foreign-exchange market, which has largely remained steady. One gauge, for instance, is the CBOE EuroCurrency Volatility Index, which tracks near-term projected volatility of the euro-dollar exchange rate. It has been on a mostly downward trend in 2021, hovering not far from the lowest levels of the past 12 years.Rising rates are the first place that stronger growth and inflation prospects are reflected and that’s set to be followed by currency volatility. One place to watch is the yen, which has one of the lowest implied FX vols among the major currencies, and has “more room to rise,” Velis says. Meanwhile, he sees the dollar’s next direction as “somewhat ambiguous.”‘Turbocharging the Restart’At BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest money manager, fresh fiscal spending is seen as “turbocharging the restart” of the pandemic-stricken U.S. economy, with further spending only ensuring more support, according to a note by Jean Boivin, head of the firm’s research arm, and others. They see a key risk of a further increase in long-term yields “as markets grapple with an economic restart that could beat expectations,” which could spark bouts of volatility. They downgraded their view on government bonds, while broadening their pro-risk stance that includes favoring stocks.Implied volatility across a wide range of financial instruments is currently “mis-priced and too low,” said Bassman, inventor of what’s now known as the ICE BofA MOVE Index, Wall Street’s most widely watched benchmark for interest-rate volatility. He says the combination of fiscal and monetary policy being undertaken by the Biden administration and Fed “can create volatility in both directions.” While greater volatility in interest rates should translate into currency volatility, he said, “forecasting is now much more challenging.”“Bond and currency markets have been pricing in an initial stimulus of $1.9 trillion that turns into transient inflation and a burst of demand that subsides,” said Thomas Graff, a portfolio manager who helps oversee $100 billion at Brown Advisory in Baltimore. “What hasn’t been priced in is a lasting, booming economy. If the fiscal thrust is enough to put the U.S. on a higher growth plane, that probably results in a higher dollar and makes currency markets more volatile.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond-Market Revolt Endangers India’s Fragile Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders are upsetting India’s efforts to pull the economy out of its worst recession since 1952.The government wants to sell a near record 12.1 trillion rupees ($167 billion) of bonds in the next fiscal year to support its spending program. Such supply is putting pressure on yields to rise, along with a global selloff in bonds. Yet central bank officials are reluctant to let the 10-year yield increase because of its importance as a benchmark rate for borrowing.The result is failed bond auctions, repeated interventions by the central bank and a growing sense of frustration by officials and bond investors alike. The central bank has said bond buyers should be sympathetic to government efforts to bolster the economy through keeping a lid on borrowing costs. As far as investors are concerned, the Reserve Bank of India needs to be much more transparent about its future bond purchases if it wants to restrain yields.The central bank appears to be losing the argument. The yield on 10-year government debt has jumped about 27 basis points to 6.17% since the government unveiled a 35 trillion rupee spending plan on Feb. 1. That’s above the 6% level preferred by the monetary authority.“It seems highly improbable for the RBI to succeed at defending the 6% level” given rising global yields and limited monetary easing, said Abhishek Gupta, who covers India at Bloomberg Economics.Instead of announcing a calendar for future bond purchases, the RBI unveiled measures to allow retail investors to buy sovereign debt and gave banks additional time to hold more bonds without marking to market. Another, rather optimistic, hope is that the nation’s bonds will be included in global benchmarks, drawing in foreign funds.The smooth running of the bond market, which provides the bulk of the budget-gap funding, is crucial to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious spending plans. Faced with opposition to one of his toughest reform measures as agricultural laborers protest new farming laws, Modi is hoping on a faster-than-expected revival of the economy, on the back of increased capital spending, to keep his popularity intact.Data due Friday is expected to show India’s economy staged a fragile recovery from the recession. Gross domestic product likely expanded 0.5% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. Interest costs account for about 20% of total expenses of the government.The RBI has had success shepherding through the government’s bond sales in the current fiscal year using a combination of open market operations, buying at the long end and selling short-term debt, and rejecting bids. That helped keep government borrowing costs at a record low weighted average cost of 5.78%, according to the central bank.But the RBI is now struggling to limit gains in yields as traders look for a clearer indication of the central bank’s bond-purchase plans. Governor Shaktikanta Das said Wednesday that the monetary authority plans to buy more than 3 trillion rupees of sovereign bonds in the next year to March, confirming an earlier report from Bloomberg News.RBI wants markets to work with the central bank to ensure what Das has called an orderly evolution of the yield curve. Bond markets were largely unmoved on the comments with the 10-year yield steady at 6.17%.“Markets need to realize the importance of the huge borrowing program,” said H.R. Khan, a former deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, who has handled the financial markets portfolio. “ I don’t see any harm in yield management for some more time.”Secondary MarketThe issue for traders is that such yield management isn’t transparent. Surprise demand at a special auction on Feb. 11 appeared to be by state-run banks and primary dealers buying the notes to sell on to the central bank. The RBI bought 502 billion rupees in the week through Feb. 12 via open-market operations and discreet secondary market purchases.”The clear signal from the bond market is that it needs a more substantial and predictable intervention program from the RBI,” said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management Ltd. in Mumbai. “If this isn’t heeded, then stability may be for optics alone, as the central bank manages yields at one or two benchmark points whereas the rest of the bond curve tells a different story altogether.”Other factors may force the central bank to shift its strategy. Rising inflation is driving up yields across the world. India is particularly exposed to higher commodity prices because the country imports more than 80% of its crude oil needs.Adding to the risk for bond investors is the threat of a credit rating downgrade. The nation’s debt is rated a notch above junk by the three major global rating agencies, and two have a negative outlook.This all makes holding down yields in the face of bond sales an almost impossible task without a change in tack.(Updates with RBI Governor comments in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, following the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • GameStop stock doubles in afternoon; even Reddit is surprised

    GameStop Corp shares more than doubled in afternoon trading on Wednesday, surprising those who thought the video game retailer's stock price would stabilize after recent hearings in the U.S. Congress prompted by the fierce rally and steep dive that upended Wall Street in January. GameStop shares were up 60% after hours at around $146, following a 103% rise during the day's trading. Trading in GameStop was halted several times following a rally that began around 2:30 pm Eastern time Wednesday with no obvious catalyst.

  • Hong Kong’s Richest Property Tycoon Plans U.S. SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon, is planning to raise funds for dealmaking by listing a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.A company backed by Li’s family is working with advisers on the potential SPAC initial public offering, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They are considering seeking around $400 million, though the exact terms haven’t been finalized, the people said.The blank-check company could file registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as this week, the people said.Li is lionized by the public in Hong Kong, where he’s been nicknamed “Superman” for his investing prowess. The 92-year-old businessman became famous for his well-timed bets on everything from real estate to social media as he built a corporate empire spanning 50 countries.His family controls CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., a $29 billion conglomerate that owns one of the world’s biggest port operators and has telecommunications, retail and infrastructure operations across Asia and Europe. They also run CK Asset Holdings Ltd., which is one of Hong Kong’s largest developers and also has investments in hotels, utilities and aircraft leasing. Both companies are now led by Li’s elder son, Victor.No final decisions have been made, and details of the transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Li didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Now that mortgage rates are soaring, are Americans making a big mistake?

    Borrowers are backing off, and mortgage demand is falling — but what if rates go higher?

  • 2 Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re in a volatile period right now, as stocks slipping after starting the year on a strong note. Big Tech, which boomed during the pandemic lockdowns and the move to remote work, is leading the declines. Investors have taken the measure of the vaccination programs, and now, in fueled by both a belief and a hope that economies will soon return to a more normal footing, they are seeking out those stocks that will gain we revert to a ‘pre-corona’ market situation. There is also inflation to take into account. Oil prices are up this year, and that’s one commodity whose price fluctuations are certain to trickle down the supply chain. Along with rising consumer demand, there’s an expectation that prices are going to increase, at least in the near term. All in all, this is the moment to take the old market advice: buy low and sell high. With stock prices falling for now, and volatility up, the low is covered. The key is finding the stocks that are primed to gain when the bulls start running again. Wall Street’s analyst corps know this, and they are not shying away from recommending stocks that may have hit bottom. Using TipRanks database, we pinpointed two such stocks. Each is down significantly, but each also has enough upside potential to warrant a Buy rating. TechnipFMC Plc (FTI) We’ll start in the hydrocarbon sector, where TechnipFMC operates two divisions in the oil and gas business: subsea, and surface. The company’s projects, until recently, included oil and gas exploration and extraction, rig and platform operations, crude oil refining, petrochemical (ethylene, benzene, naphtha, hydrogen) production, and both on- and offshore liquified natural gas (LNG) plants. Earlier this month, the petrochemical and LNG operations were spun off as Technip Energy, a separate independently traded company. TechnipFMC retains the subsea and surface hydrocarbon activities, allowing the company to better focus its efforts. TechnipFMC may need that focus, as the company has had a difficult time gaining traction in the stock markets. Like most of its peers, TechnipFMC saw share value fall steeply last winter at the height of the coronavirus crisis, but since then the stock has only regained about half of the losses. Over the past 12 months, shares of FTI are down 53%. Q4 results are due out today, after market close, and should shed more light on the company’s full-year performance. The company has reported quarterly earnings in 2020 that are in-line with the previous year’s results. The second quarter showed a year-over-year loss; Q1 and Q3 both showed yoy gains. Covering FTI for JPMorgan, analyst Sean Meakim writes, “Since the spin-off of Technip Energies was placed back in motion on 1/7, after outperforming considerably in the first days, FTI shares are now down… With newfound visibility to an exit from “spin purgatory”, investors are giving FTI another look with some still taking a “wait and see” approach until post-spin... We view the completion of the spin as a re-rating opportunity… allowing for broader investor participation. Monetization of TechnipFMC’s stake in Technip Energies helps the balance sheet and provides optionality on capital allocation.” To this end, Meakim rates FTI an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $20 price target suggests the stock has room to more than double in the year ahead, with a 172% upside potential. (To watch Meakim’s track record, click here) Overall, there are 13 recent reviews on FTI, breaking down 8 to 5 in favor of Buy versus Hold. This makes the analyst consensus rating a Moderate Buy, and suggests that Wall Street generally sees opportunity here. Shares are priced at $7.35, and the $12.18 average price target implies a bullish upside of ~65% over the next 12 months. (See FTI stock analysis on TipRanks) CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Next up, CoreCivic, is a for-profit provider of detention facilities for law enforcement agencies, primarily the US government. The company owns and operates 65 prisons and detention centers with a total capacity of 90,000 inmates, located in 19 states plus DC. Effective on January 1 of this year, the company completed its switch from an REIT to a taxable C-corporation. The move was made without fanfare, and the company reported its Q4 and full-year 2020 results – which covers the preparation period for the switch – earlier this month. CXW showed a top line of $1.91 billion for the ‘corona year’ of 2020, a small drop (3%) from the $1.98 billion reported in 2019. Full-year earnings came in at 45 cents per share. During the fourth quarter, the company reported paying off some $125 million of its long-term debt; CoreCivic’s current long-term liabilities are listed as $2.3 billion. The company showed liquid assets on hand at the end of 2020 as $113 million in cash, plus $566 million in available credit. The heavy debt load may help explain the company’s share performance, even as revenues and earnings remain positive. The stock is down 50% in the past 12 months, having never really recovered from share price losses incurred in the corona panic last winter. 5-star analyst Joe Gomes, of Noble Capital, covers CoreCivic, and remains sanguine on the stock despite its apparent weaknesses. “We view the fourth quarter as continuation a trend, one across the last three quarters of 2020. In spite of COVID, the large reduction in detainees, the reduction in normal operations of the court system, and other impacts, CoreCivic posted relatively flat revenue and sequential adjusted EPS growth. We believe this illustrates the strength of the Company's operating model,” Gomes noted. In line with his optimistic approach, Gomes keeps his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating and $15 price target as is. This target puts the upside potential at 97%. (To watch Gomes’ track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and CXW is one of those. Gomes' is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See CXW stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dave Portnoy Hurls Insults at Robinhood’s Vlad Tenev in Livestreamed Chat

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev went into his interview with Dave Portnoy looking forward to discussing Bulgarian pizza. Within the first few minutes of their chat, he was called a “rat” by the brash Barstool Sports founder.The insults continued throughout their 40-minute livestreamed discussion on Tuesday night. Portnoy played an edited video that depicted Tenev as a clown, told him that everyone watching “hates your guts” and branded the CEO’s hairstyle at a government hearing last week as “ridiculous.”The source of the acrimony was Robinhood’s decision to curb trading last month during the mania over “meme” stocks such as GameStop Corp. Portnoy, a cult figure for individual investors who follow the mantra that “stocks only go up,” has previously said that he lost about $700,000 after selling his “meme” stock holdings during the market slide that followed Robinhood’s clampdown.The brokerage’s move was a precautionary measure that was necessary, Tenev told Portnoy on Tuesday. “We very likely could have faced a liquidity issue in the future,” he said. “We had to act to protect the firm and our customers.”Portnoy pressed the CEO on why the company failed to allow customers to freely trade and communicate the issues it was facing more clearly. He also asked why Robinhood hadn’t provided more transparency on its liquidity situation.“The L word is a big thing in financial services,” Tenev said. “‘Liquidity issue’ means you can’t meet your capital requirements or your deposit requirements, and you’re essentially dead. That was not the case with Robinhood. We met our capital requirements, we met our deposit requirements.”Those explanations seemed to do little to assuage Portnoy, who has accused Tenev of siding with Wall Street and against individual investors.“You know everybody watching this hates your guts right,” Portnoy said Tuesday.“That’s what I hear,” Tenev responded.Portnoy told Tenev that the no-fee brokerage turned its back to its customers and “killed the little guy” by causing stocks to crater. When he pressed Tenev on why Robinhood didn’t also restrict the selling of shares to freeze the market, the executive responded it was to protect long positions.Tenev said the decision to restrict trading was to meet deposit requirements for clearinghouses and once again that there was no collusion between Robinhood and any hedge fund or market maker. He told Portnoy that until recently he hadn’t heard of Melvin Capital Management, which lost billions closing out its GameStop position and reducing other wagers.Still, the brokerage was witnessing “incredible growth” because of the hype. It was the first time that something going viral on social media transplanted over to the financial markets, and the structure of the system has to be improved to prevent any future scandals, Tenev said.By the end of the interview, the Robinhood CEO, who was wearing a hat that read “Taco Tuesday” on it, said he only wore the hat to cover his hair because Portnoy had made fun of it during the GameStop House Financial Services hearing last week.“Vlad, your hair, it looks normal here,” Portnoy said. “It looked like, your scalp, somebody took a wig and put it on, I mean it was a ridiculous look.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Family Trust-Tied Novo Stock Soars Over 900% After Move to Nasdaq

    (Bloomberg) -- Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., a stock controlled by a family trust tied to its chief executive, surged as much as 276% on Wednesday, a day after it switched trading to the Nasdaq.“The uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market creates the opportunity for the company to have more visibility from a much broader pool of investors and, in turn, increased liquidity,” Robert Mattacchione, the company’s CEO, said in a statement earlier this week.Mentions of the penny stock picked up steam on Twitter and more than 3 million shares traded hands in the first 15 minutes of trading. The stock had climbed as high as $42 in the premarket after closing at $3.99 on Tuesday. Novo’s largest holder, the Mattacchione family trust’s ALMC-ASAP Holdings, had a 54% stake as of Feb. 19, according to Bloomberg data.Novo was formed in 2017 by the merger of Turbine Truck Engines, an over-the-counter-traded clean energy technology company, and Canadian clinic operator Novo Healthnet Ltd. Stocks with a low amount of tradeable shares, in Novo’s case about 5.5 million, can be particularly volatile and are often the target of daytraders.Novo director Robert Oliva picked up more than 9,000 shares earlier this week at $4.31 to $4.45 each, according to a filing.(Updates share moves throughout, adds chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lucid dream deal turns Klein's $43 million investment into $3.3 billion windfall

    Veteran dealmaker Michael Klein and his partners have made a paper gain of nearly $3.3 billion on their $43 million personal investment in the blank-check acquisition firm they are merging with luxury electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc, according to Reuters calculations. The gain, within just a few weeks, came from the meteoric rise in the shares of Klein's special purpose acquisition company, SPAC Churchill Capital IV Corp. It is by far the most striking example of a Wall Street insider benefiting from the amateur trading frenzy in shares such as GameStop Corp, sweeping the world of SPACs. Many mom-and-pop investors bought Churchill Capital IV shares hoping for a quick gain, pushing Lucid's implied valuation from $11.75 billion at its nominal deal price to $56.3 billion at Tuesday's closing price.

  • Bitcoin is worth whatever Elon Musk and Cathie Wood say it is

    A question that has long bedeviled bitcoin observers is how to value it. Lately the answer to its worth has been whatever influential people like Elon Musk and star stock picker Cathie Wood say it is. The original crypto asset bounced around this month as influencers weighed in.

  • MicroStrategy Buys Additional $1.026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings

    What Happened: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) announced today that it had purchased an additional $1.026 billion Bitcoin. The company stated that it now holds an aggregate of 90,531 bitcoins, which were acquired at an average purchase price of approximately $2.171 billion. This was achieved at an average purchase price of approximately $23,985 per Bitcoin, including fees and expenses, stated MicroStrategy in a press release. Why It Matters: "The company now holds over 90,000 bitcoins, reaffirming our belief that bitcoin, as the world's most widely-adopted cryptocurrency, can serve as a dependable store of value,” said the company’s CEO Michael Saylor. Earlier this week, Saylor predicted that Bitcoin’s market capitalization could reach $100 trillion one day. "We believe our Bitcoin strategy, including our Bitcoin holdings and related activities in support of the Bitcoin network, is complementary to our software business by enhancing awareness of our brand and providing opportunities to secure new customers," he said. MicroStrategy has consistently added more Bitcoin to its balance sheet since its initial investment in the digital asset last August. In fact, its stock price has largely moved in tandem with the price of Bitcoin and is up by over 300% since its investment. The move wasn’t entirely unprecedented, as the company announced last week that it had completed a $1.05 billion debt offering to fuel more Bitcoin purchases. What Else: MicroStrategy wasn’t the only company to announce an additional Bitcoin purchase today. Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) declared a $170 million Bitcoin purchase on top of its existing $50 million in an earnings call earlier today. With over $2 billion in Bitcoin, however, MicroStrategy has now overtaken Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to become the largest Bitcoin holder amongst all publicly traded companies. Image: Worldspectrum via Pexels See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Bank Silvergate Capital Shares Are Up Over 1000% In A YearGlobal Crypto Adoption Crosses 100M Users: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.