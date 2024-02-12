Ryman Healthcare Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth NZ$2.56m

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Ryman Healthcare Limited (NZSE:RYM). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Ryman Healthcare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Kevin Hickman for NZ$2.0m worth of shares, at about NZ$5.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of NZ$5.51. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Ryman Healthcare share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid NZ$2.6m for 504.76k shares. But they sold 20.27k shares for NZ$135k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Ryman Healthcare insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Have Ryman Healthcare Insiders Traded Recently?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Ryman Healthcare. Chief Executive Officer of New Zealand Cheyne Chalmers purchased NZ$9.9k worth of shares in that period. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Ryman Healthcare insiders own 4.9% of the company, currently worth about NZ$185m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ryman Healthcare Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Ryman Healthcare insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ryman Healthcare. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Ryman Healthcare.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

