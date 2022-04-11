U.S. markets closed

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call – Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 9 a.m. ET

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
·2 min read
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued March 29 by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP), please note the time for the earnings conference call was listed as 10:00 a.m. ET, but the conference call has been moved to 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day. The updated release follows:

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (the “Company”), a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2, 2022. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-632-3384 and use conference ID: RHPQ122. The call will be available for replay through May 10, 2022, by dialing 800-925-9951, a conference ID is not required. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Investor Relations website at http://ir.rymanhp.com.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company’s core holdings include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company’s Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture partnership with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Mark Fioravanti, President

Shannon Sullivan, Vice President Corporate and Brand Communications

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

(615) 316-6588

(615) 316-6725

mfioravanti@rymanhp.com

ssullivan@rymanhp.com

~or~

~or~

Jennifer Hutcheson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Robert Winters

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Alpha IR Group

(615) 316-6320

(929) 266-6315

jhutcheson@rymanhp.com

robert.winters@alpha-ir.com

~or~

Todd Siefert, Senior Vice President Corporate Finance and Treasurer

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

615-316-6344

tsiefert@rymanhp.com


