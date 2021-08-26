U.S. markets closed

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum – Monday, September 13, 2021, at 3:45 p.m. PT

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
·2 min read
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP), a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today announced that it will present to investors attending the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum being held in Las Vegas, NV, on Monday, September 13, at 3:45 p.m. PT. Todd Siefert, senior vice president and treasurer will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat. Jennifer Hutcheson, executive vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer, will also attend the forum.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on Ryman Hospitality Properties’ website at www.rymanhp.com. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install necessary multimedia streaming software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the presentation and will run for 30 days.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company’s core holdings include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company’s Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture partnership with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Mark Fioravanti, President & Chief Financial Officer

Shannon Sullivan, Vice President Corporate and Brand Communications

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

(615) 316-6588

(615) 316-6725

mfioravanti@rymanhp.com

ssullivan@rymanhp.com

~or~

~or~

Todd Siefert, Senior Vice President Corporate Finance & Treasurer

Robert Winters

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Alpha IR Group

(615) 316-6344

(929) 266-6315

tsiefert@rymanhp.com

robert.winters@alpha-ir.com


