Ryuji Nagaie appointed as President Director - PT. Toshiba Asia Pacific Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. Toshiba Asia Pacific Indonesia announced the appointment of Mr. Ryuji Nagaie as the new President Director, effective January 1, 2023. Mr. Nagaie will oversee and expand Toshiba's business presence in Indonesia in areas of energy and infrastructure.

Mr. Ryuji Nagaie

Since joining Toshiba in 1994, Mr. Nagaie has devoted most of his career to marketing & sales for power generation projects, especially in thermal power plant construction and service businesses. He started his career in the Japan domestic market and moved on to the International Operation Division in 2000 to handle the global market.

Mr. Nagaie also contributed to Abu Dhabi Branch Office in the United Arab Emirates as Assistant General Manager for 6.5 years, following up power plant construction contracts and expanding the power service businesses for the Middle East and North & East Africa region. In 2014, Mr. Nagaie returned to Japan and was appointed as Group Manager of East & Southeast Asia region group of Thermal and Hydro Power Generation Division.

With over 20 years of working experience in the energy sector, Mr. Nagaie has deep expertise in project management, financial planning, and business development. His extensive knowledge is coupled with practical experience in projects, maintenance services, and power plant development in Japan and overseas.

On his appointment, Mr. Nagaie said, "Toshiba remains committed to providing the latest technologies and solutions for Indonesia to achieve sustainability and growth. I am honored to take on this role and stand resolute in Toshiba's commitment to Indonesia. I look forward to developing closer relationships with our customers and partners in building effective energy and infrastructure solutions for Indonesia."

Mr. Nagaie graduated from Doshisha University in Kyoto, Japan, with a Bachelor of Economics.

ABOUT PT. TOSHIBA ASIA PACIFIC INDONESIA

PT. Toshiba Asia Pacific Indonesia (TAPI), a subsidiary of Toshiba Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., was established in 2014. TAPI facilitates and manages power generation projects, transmission and distribution solutions, and railway solutions in Indonesia. Guided by the basic commitment of the Toshiba Group, "Committed to People, Committed to the Future," Toshiba in Indonesia contributes towards the country's sustainable development by advancing the quest for carbon neutrality and resilient infrastructure and creating integrated value-add solutions for Indonesia.

