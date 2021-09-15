RYZE Claim Solutions Acquires Wimberly Claims Service, Bolstering Insurance Claims Services

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RYZE Claim Solutions, an industry leader in insurance claims services, today announced that it has acquired Wimberly Claims Service, enhancing its insurance claims processing services.

Jacksonville-based Wimberly Claims Service was established in 1973 and handled all lines of insurance adjusting throughout Florida and the Southeast with a nationwide catastrophe response.

"I have personally known the Wimberly family for over 25 years. I am proud to have them a part of our growing company. Acquiring Wimberly Claims Service bolsters RYZE Claim Solutions' ability to process insurance claims quickly and efficiently to best serve our customers. At RYZE, reputations matter, people matter, results matter," said RYZE Claim Solutions CEO Tony Grippa.

"We've been in business for more than 40 years, and we're excited to join RYZE Claim Solutions to bring our highly trained adjusters and expertise to RYZE Claim Solutions' already strong team," said John Wimberly, CEO of Wimberly.

