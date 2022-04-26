U.S. markets open in 7 hours 14 minutes

S2G Ventures Reveals 8 Trends Critical To A Vibrant Blue Economy

·4 min read

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S2G Ventures, a leading multi-stage investment firm in food, agriculture, ocean and seafood markets, has unveiled eight Ocean and Seafood trends that are moving us closer towards an ocean that can sustain abundant marine life, regulate our climate, provide food and crucial ecosystem services for a growing population, and support a healthy planet well into the future.

S2G Ventures Logo (PRNewsfoto/S2G Ventures)
S2G Ventures Logo (PRNewsfoto/S2G Ventures)

The United Nations declared this decade to be the 'Ocean Decade,' dedicated to Ocean Science and Sustainable Development, a designation that could not be more timely given the deteriorating health of the ocean and our increasing dependence on it for sustenance, climate regulation, trade, tourism and countless other ecosystem services. The next few years will be crucial for creating the framework for a new approach to our ocean economy. We know there are boundless opportunities to create systemic changes that can alter the trajectory of ocean health, climate resilience and food security while also generating above average financial returns.

According to Larsen Mettler, S2G Ventures Managing Director of Oceans and Seafood, "The industry is experiencing a renaissance driven by an alignment of values throughout the supply chain. Today's entrepreneurs are being supported by industry, government, funders and consumers as they leverage modern technology to substantially derisk and responsibly expand the sector."

S2G Ventures new report, "8 Trends Critical to a Vibrant Blue Economy", explores the trends that are fueling the transition to a healthier ocean ecosystem and more sustainable seafood supply chain. The trends fall into three categories: A Sea of Data is Being Applied to Improve Ocean Outcomes, Novel Seafood Production Methods Align Sustainability and Profitability, and Consumers Demand Accessible and Responsible Seafood.

A Sea of Data is Being Applied to Improve Ocean Outcomes

Substantial improvements in the quantity and quality of data being collected as well as advances in data analysis capabilities will be transformative for ocean health and the seafood industry.

1. Measuring and mapping the ocean is the final frontier of earth exploration.
2. A new generation of {seafood} harvesters and processors will integrate advanced digital practices that improve everyday workflows.
3. Developments in financial technology will make the seafood industry more equitable and efficient.

Novel Seafood Production Methods Align Sustainability and Profitability

Technologies that enable us to reimagine aquaculture and ocean farming inputs and processes will open the door for scalability and broad impact in these sectors.

4. Innovations in therapeutics will transform our ability to manage and prevent disease in aquaculture.
5. Major feed producers will formally commit to large offtake agreements and fuel the rise of alternative feed production assets around the world.
6. Regenerative ocean farming will become economically viable.

Consumers Demand Accessible and Responsible Seafood

New ways of producing, preparing, packaging and delivering seafood will meet the demands of an increasingly conscientious consumer base that is looking for healthy, exciting and sustainable options.

7. Customers will be eating cellular seafood in the next 18 months.
8. Online platforms will gain significant market share and break down multi-dimensional barriers to grow overall consumer demand for seafood.

"We are seeing opportunities with two concurrent trends. First, climate has become a dinner table conversation, and more people are connecting climate outcomes to ocean resilience. Second, so much of the work that has been done in other sectors, such as food and agriculture, is being adapted to support ocean innovation. Despite the nascent nature of the Blue Economy, the work that we are doing is being accelerated by these tailwinds, and we are proud to be part of such an exciting ecosystem," said Kate Danaher, Managing Director of Oceans and Seafood at S2G.

To read the full report, please download at https://www.s2gventures.com/reports.

About S2G Ventures

S2G Ventures is a multi-stage investor focused on the food, agriculture, oceans and seafood markets. Our mission is to catalyze innovation to meet consumer demands for healthy and sustainable food systems. S2G has identified sectors across the food system that are ripe for change, and is building a multi-stage portfolio including seed, venture and growth stage investments. Core areas of interest for S2G are agriculture, oceans, ingredients, infrastructure and logistics, IT and hardware, food safety and technology, retail and restaurants, and consumer brands. S2G Ventures is the direct investment team of Builders Vision, an impact platform dedicated to building a more humane and healthy planet. For more information about S2G, visit s2gventures.com, tune-in to our podcast, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:
Zeno Group
Faith.Hoffman@zenogroup.com

