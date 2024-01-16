S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on S4 Capital is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = UK£48m ÷ (UK£1.8b - UK£529m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, S4 Capital has an ROCE of 3.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Media industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for S4 Capital compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering S4 Capital here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last four years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 3.8%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 146%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From S4 Capital's ROCE

To sum it up, S4 Capital has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Given the stock has declined 66% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for S4 Capital you'll probably want to know about.

