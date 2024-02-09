Advertisement
Saab raises sales growth target as Q4 profit rises

Reuters
·1 min read
The Saab Technologies logo is displayed during the fifth day of Dubai Air Show in Dubai

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish defence equipment maker Saab raised its medium-term sales growth target on Friday as demand increases, and reported a rise in fourth-quarter operating profit.

Saab has seen a surge in orders in the last two years as many countries scramble to bolster defences amid rising global tension, sending its share price up some 250% since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022.

It raised its medium-term annual target for organic sales growth to around 15% from a previous goal of 10%, which it gave a year ago, for the period 2023-2027.

It also said it expected its organic sales to grow by between 12%-16% in 2024. In 2023, the organic growth was 22.6%.

Operating profit for the October to December quarter rose to 1.42 billion Swedish crowns ($135.60 million) from a year-earlier 1.31 billion.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)

