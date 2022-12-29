U.S. markets closed

SAAK Insurance Group Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation

SAAK Insurance Group
·2 min read

SAAK Insurance Group continues to serve clients in helping them build successful financial futures for their families

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / SAAK Insurance Group, co-owned Andrew Davis and Kiana Johnson, is pleased to announce it has been recognized for accreditation by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), for its efforts in providing affordable insurance and both top-tier and reliable customer service to its clients.

SAAK Insurance Group, Monday, December 19, 2022, Press release picture
SAAK Insurance Group, Monday, December 19, 2022, Press release picture

SAAK Insurance Group has been in operation for nearly 10 years and offers education and affordable insurance programs to families across the United States. Offering ‘protection with a purpose,' the company works closely with top insurance companies to help clients receive the best coverage and policies possible.

The company specializes in life insurance, Indexed Universal Life (IUL), term life, whole life, burials, annuities, final expenses and much more. Its mission is to live by ‘Because Life Matters', while serving clients with respect, dedication and dignity. SAAK Insurance Group understands that ‘life happens' and the unexpected can sometimes strike, but the goal is to help clients avoid and prevent possible financial ruin as a result.

Becoming accredited by the Better Business Bureau is not accorded to just all businesses, as many do not actually meet the standards of eligibility. SAAK Insurance Group has met and surpassed all BBB standards and was accredited by invitation.

"Accreditation in the Better Business Bureau is by invitation only," said BBB CEO Steve J. Bernas. "And only those businesses that meet our high standards, and pass the review process are approved by our board of directors."

With its accreditation, SAAK Insurance Group has committed itself to the BBB Code of Business Practices, which is a comprehensive set of policies, procedures and best practices for businesses to treat their respective consumers. Such standards require building trust, embodying integrity, promoting honesty and always being truthful.

"We are proud to be a BBB accredited business," said Davis and Johnson in a joint statement. "In today's world, it is imperative that our customers know how seriously we take our commitment to excellence and good customer service. Our achieving BBB accreditation exemplifies that goal. Our continued goal is to make insurance easy and affordable for everyday people just like us."

For more information about affordable insurance and financial programs or to schedule an initial consultation with SAAK Insurance Group, please visit www.saakinsurancegroup.com

About SAAK Insurance Group

SAAK Insurance Group provides affordable burial insurance, final expense, term, whole life, and more. The company has been recommended by the Better Business Bureau and is the recent recipient of The Plato Award. For more information about protecting you and your family, visit www.saakinsurancegroup.com

Media Details
Website URL: https://www.saakinsurancegroup.com/
Company Name: SAAK Insurance Group

Andrew Davis, Kiana Johnson
Email address: Info@saakinsurancegroup.com

SOURCE: SAAK Insurance Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732513/SAAK-Insurance-Group-Earns-Better-Business-Bureau-Accreditation

