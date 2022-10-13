U.S. markets closed

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Size to Grow by USD 10.70 Bn, Global Application Software to be the Parent Market - Technavio

·14 min read

This report on the SaaS-based business analytics market offers comprehensive analysis by end-user (retail, BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based business analytics market has been categorized as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The global application software market includes companies that are engaged in producing and developing software that is designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market 2022-2026

The SaaS-based business analytics market size is expected to grow by USD 10.70 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market: Market Segmentation

Based on end-user, the retail segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications play a crucial role in driving the growth of the segment.

Based on geography, North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Companies are focusing on reducing maintenance costs and upgrading the software programs that are already installed, which is expected to foster the growth of the SaaS-based business analytics market in North America.

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market: Major Growth Drivers

The SaaS-based business analytics market growth is expected to be driven by the shift toward Service-oriented architecture (SOA). The IT framework provided by SOA helps companies manage IT infrastructure. SMBs need IT frameworks that reduce the time to market. For instance, IBM offers SOA solutions to help enterprises connect with their channel partners and stakeholders. In addition, vendors are helping enterprises to migrate their ICT framework to SOA-based IT architecture to implement cloud-based business analytics solutions and services.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help you improve business strategies to stay ahead of competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market: Key Vendor Offerings

  • International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers SaaS-based business analytics, namely IBM Cognos Analytics, which is a web-based integrated business intelligence suite.

  • Microsoft Corp. - The company offers SaaS-based business analytics such as Azure Synapse Analytics and Power BI solutions.

  • MicroStrategy Inc. - The company offers SaaS-based business analytics such as enterprise analytics and embedded analytics.

  • Open Text Corp. - The company offers SaaS-based business analytics, namely OpenText Business Intelligence.

  • Oracle Corp. - The company offers SaaS-based business analytics such as Oracle Analytics, which enables data engineers, business users, and data scientists to access and process relevant data and evaluate predictions.

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market: Reasons to Buy Our Report

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist SaaS-based business analytics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the SaaS-based business analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the SaaS-based business analytics market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of SaaS-based business analytics market vendors

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.19%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 10.70 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.8

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Board International SA, Global Software LLC, GoodData Corp., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Planful Inc., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., Splunk Inc., Tableau Software LLC, Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.4 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.5 MicroStrategy Inc.

  • 10.6 Open Text Corp.

  • 10.7 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.8 QlikTech international AB

  • 10.9 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 10.10 SAP SE

  • 10.11 SAS Institute Inc.

  • 10.12 TIBCO Software Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saas-based-business-analytics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-10-70-bn-global-application-software-to-be-the-parent-market---technavio-301647607.html

SOURCE Technavio

