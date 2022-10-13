SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Size to Grow by USD 10.70 Bn, Global Application Software to be the Parent Market - Technavio

This report on the SaaS-based business analytics market offers comprehensive analysis by end-user (retail, BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based business analytics market has been categorized as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The global application software market includes companies that are engaged in producing and developing software that is designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market 2022-2026

The SaaS-based business analytics market size is expected to grow by USD 10.70 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market: Market Segmentation

Based on end-user, the retail segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications play a crucial role in driving the growth of the segment.

Based on geography, North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Companies are focusing on reducing maintenance costs and upgrading the software programs that are already installed, which is expected to foster the growth of the SaaS-based business analytics market in North America.

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market: Major Growth Drivers



The SaaS-based business analytics market growth is expected to be driven by the shift toward Service-oriented architecture (SOA). The IT framework provided by SOA helps companies manage IT infrastructure. SMBs need IT frameworks that reduce the time to market. For instance, IBM offers SOA solutions to help enterprises connect with their channel partners and stakeholders. In addition, vendors are helping enterprises to migrate their ICT framework to SOA-based IT architecture to implement cloud-based business analytics solutions and services.

Story continues

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help you improve business strategies to stay ahead of competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market: Key Vendor Offerings

International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers SaaS-based business analytics, namely IBM Cognos Analytics, which is a web-based integrated business intelligence suite.

Microsoft Corp. - The company offers SaaS-based business analytics such as Azure Synapse Analytics and Power BI solutions.

MicroStrategy Inc. - The company offers SaaS-based business analytics such as enterprise analytics and embedded analytics.

Open Text Corp. - The company offers SaaS-based business analytics, namely OpenText Business Intelligence.

Oracle Corp. - The company offers SaaS-based business analytics such as Oracle Analytics, which enables data engineers, business users, and data scientists to access and process relevant data and evaluate predictions.

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market: Reasons to Buy Our Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist SaaS-based business analytics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the SaaS-based business analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the SaaS-based business analytics market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of SaaS-based business analytics market vendors

Related Reports

Web Analytics Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The web analytics market share is expected to increase by USD 4.31 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Healthcare Cloud-Based Analytics Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The healthcare cloud-based analytics market share is expected to increase by USD 26.93 billion from 2021 to 2026.

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Board International SA, Global Software LLC, GoodData Corp., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Planful Inc., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., Splunk Inc., Tableau Software LLC, Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 International Business Machines Corp.

10.4 Microsoft Corp.

10.5 MicroStrategy Inc.

10.6 Open Text Corp.

10.7 Oracle Corp.

10.8 QlikTech international AB

10.9 Salesforce.com Inc.

10.10 SAP SE

10.11 SAS Institute Inc.

10.12 TIBCO Software Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saas-based-business-analytics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-10-70-bn-global-application-software-to-be-the-parent-market---technavio-301647607.html

SOURCE Technavio