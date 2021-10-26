U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

SaaS CRM Market Potential Growth Will Be USD 44.17 bn|17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market is set to grow by USD 44.17 billion from 2021 to 2025. However, the market is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of about 14% during this period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more information on factors influencing the market, Read our Sample Report

The increasing adoption of SaaS CRM by SMEs to integrate multiple business functions into single applications will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, the use of analytics in SaaS CRM is aiding enterprises in accelerating business agility. However, data security concerns may impede the SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market growth.

SaaS CRM Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Receive our market sample report now to gain more insights on the contribution of each segment and regional growth.

SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SugarCRM Inc., and Zendesk Inc. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the saas customer relationship management (CRM) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist saas customer relationship management (CRM) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the saas customer relationship management (CRM) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the saas customer relationship management (CRM) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of saas customer relationship management (CRM) market vendors

Related Reports:

CRM Market by Deployment, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

CRM Outsourcing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 14%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 44.17 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.14

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SugarCRM Inc., and Zendesk Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saas-crm-market-potential-growth-will-be-usd-44-17-bn17-000-technavio-research-reports-301407601.html

SOURCE Technavio

