SaaS CRM Market Potential Growth Will Be USD 44.17 bn|17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market is set to grow by USD 44.17 billion from 2021 to 2025. However, the market is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of about 14% during this period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The increasing adoption of SaaS CRM by SMEs to integrate multiple business functions into single applications will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, the use of analytics in SaaS CRM is aiding enterprises in accelerating business agility. However, data security concerns may impede the SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market growth.
SaaS CRM Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
End-user
Geography
SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SugarCRM Inc., and Zendesk Inc. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the saas customer relationship management (CRM) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market industry analysis
SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist saas customer relationship management (CRM) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the saas customer relationship management (CRM) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the saas customer relationship management (CRM) market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of saas customer relationship management (CRM) market vendors
SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 14%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 44.17 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.14
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 52%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Adobe Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SugarCRM Inc., and Zendesk Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
