U.S. markets close in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,447.91
    +56.22 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,815.24
    +403.55 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,560.61
    +228.25 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.35
    +38.21 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.55
    -5.66 (-5.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.20
    -30.20 (-1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    -0.81 (-3.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9150
    +0.0530 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2996
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7390
    +1.7390 (+1.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,423.67
    +707.92 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.51
    +16.95 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

SaaS demo platform Demostack raises $34M to expand to new markets

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

Demostack, a San Francisco, California-based startup creating a "demo experience" platform for software-as-a-service (SaaS) sales teams, today announced that it raised $34 million in a Series B round led by Tiger Global Management with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Amiti Ventures, GTMfund, Operator Collective, and StepStone. CEO Jonathan Friedman says that the proceeds will be put toward growing the company's footprint while investing in R&D, sales and marketing across the U.S. and Europe, Middle East and Africa.

With the average employee using at least eight SaaS apps costing $2,884 in subscriptions per month, it's becoming tougher to compete for enterprise IT dollars. Standing out is key, and demos are among the most powerful tools in a sales team's arsenal. A survey by Matrix Partners general partner David Skok found that demo close rates range between 20% and 50% for most business-to-business SaaS companies, higher than the typical close rate range in the software industry (about 26% to 30%).

Friedman founded Demostack in 2020 alongside Aaron Hakim and Gilad Avidan. Friedman, who served as a head of product strategy at TripActions for two years, is a founding employee of Reactful, which leverages machine learning to detect visitor behavior and intent on websites. Hakim also helped to found Reactful, while Avidan was a lead researcher at Cellebrite -- the company that reportedly worked with the FBI to unlock the San Bernardino iPhone -- before cofounding online newsletter startup Smore.

Friedman says he got the idea for Demostack while he was at TripActions, overseeing their Liquid product for expense management. He realized that the Liquid R&D team was busy developing the live product, but sales needed a version of the product built for showcasing.

Demostack
Demostack

Image Credits: Demostack

"I set out to find out how other companies were solving for this demo environment conundrum, but no one seemed to have a good solution," Friedman told TechCrunch via email. "The demo is the proof behind your proposition, and getting it right is crucial for your deal."

Demostack's isn't a groundbreaking proposition. Reprise offers a similar platform where software companies can create product demonstrations and tours. So does Walnut, which offers a service that lets sales teams create tailored demos that highlight specific application features.

But Friedman asserts that Demostack does it better. Using a tool, customers can clone their product into a demo environment and edit elements of the demo with a no-code, drag-and-drop editor. (Demo assets are built off of a single source of truth, so that they can be updated with each new product release.) The demo can be customized to a buyer's use case or vertical and shared via the web, in a live demo, or in a "leave-behind" after a sales call.

"[We've] created something truly unique for the market -- the ability to create tailored product demos for every live sales call in minutes," Friedman said. "Demostack lets you showcase your product in the best light on every call, without the hassle."

Questions of novelty aside, Demostack has had no trouble attracting customers -- or securing funding -- to date. The 93-person company has dozens of customers including BlueVoyant, Hopin, Wix, Ironclad and Gusto and has raised a total of $51.5 million in venture capital.

"We're positioning ourselves as the category leader of demo experience solutions for mid-market and enterprise organizations," Friedman continued.

Recommended Stories

  • Top Consumer Staples Stocks for May 2022

    These are the consumer staples stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for May 2022.

  • Top Materials Stocks for May 2022

    The materials sector includes companies engaged in the discovery, development, and processing of raw materials, which are used across a broad range of sectors and industries. Materials stocks include manufacturers of products as varied as plastic, fertilizer, paper, concrete, and metals.

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • 5 predictions for Tesla Q1 earnings

    As usual, it’s been a dramatic quarter for Tesla. Tesla, which will announce its first-quarter financial results Wednesday, has benefitted from a global surge in consumer demand for electric vehicles and increasingly tough fuel economy mandates implemented by governments worldwide, including the Biden Administration’s own stringent standards beginning 2024. Then there are the challenges that Tesla CEO Elon Musk regularly generates for himself.

  • Amy Hennig's studio is making a Star Wars game

    Amy Hennig's Skydance New Media studio announced today it's working on a AAA Star Wars game with Lucasfilm Games.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Why Dentsply Sirona Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) have sunk 11.8% as of 10:26 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline comes after the dental products company announced that it had fired CEO Don Casey. Dentsply Sirona has made John Groetelaars interim CEO.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • Delta Tested Elon Musk’s Wi-Fi Service. That’s Not Why SpaceX Is Worth $100 Billion.

    Delta Air Lines' test showed that SpaceX Starlink internet service for in-flight Wi-Fi could be the most valuable piece of Elon Musk's space company.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in April

    Enterprises everywhere are migrating to the cloud or offering innovative cloud-based platforms and services. This is a tremendous increase over the 30% figure in 2021 and has some researchers predicting an addressable cloud market significantly eclipsing $1 trillion within this decade. This offers companies and investors a terrific opportunity to profit.

  • Earnings: Johnson & Johnson misses on revenue, suspends vaccine sales guidance

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss earnings for Johnson & Johnson as well as the pharmaceutical industry company’s decision to suspend its vaccine sales guidance.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

    It can be tough to gauge the current stock market. Growth stocks have come down massively from their highs, energy stocks have sought a return to glory, and defensive stocks are again in vogue. The geopolitical situation adds another unpredictable stressor to investors' minds.

  • 4 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague

    It's a great time to be an investor in the stock market. Even accounting for the recent pullback in equities, the benchmark S&P 500 has rallied approximately 100% from its pandemic low set in March 2020.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    These companies strike the right balance of potential and leadership, which could help them achieve strong returns over the next decade.

  • Schwab Stock Drops After Disappointing Results

    The brokerage reported a drop in quarterly revenue and missed Wall Street expectations.

  • Will IBM Report Another Upside Surprise With Its Quarterly Earnings?

    IBM reports first-quarter earnings late Tuesday, providing insight on how well its multiyear transition is performing. IBM stock climbed.

  • Three Issues Pressuring ChargePoint's (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

    In 2022, it would be foolish to deny that electric vehicles (EVs) are not the future of transportation. However, transitory periods open up new opportunities, in this case in developing and maintaining recharging networks. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) rose to prominence as a company that would tackle that problem. Yet, in the last 16 months, the stock has been on a steady decline.

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • Why Tesla Stock Popped Before Earnings

    Electric cars giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to report earnings after close of trading tomorrow, Wednesday, April 20. Wall Street is of two minds about what Tesla will report tomorrow. On the one hand, Tesla perma-bear Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research is warning that Tesla's operating cash flow is going to come in only half as strong as the $2.3 billion that other analysts have forecast, sending Tesla's stock price plummeting tomorrow afternoon.