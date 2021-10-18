U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.40
    +11.03 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,253.78
    -40.98 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,993.47
    +96.13 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.34
    +5.69 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.22
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.40
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1621
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6020
    +0.0830 (+5.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2400
    +0.5630 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,940.65
    +992.45 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,442.03
    -9.60 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

SaaS' future will be open sourced

Frederic Lardinois
·4 min read

Over the course of the last decade or so, open source changed dramatically. What was once mostly a philosophical discussion about cathedrals, bazaars and the evils of Microsoft -- which in turn lead to the people building compilers and the likes of the Linux kernel -- became the de facto standard for how even traditional enterprises build modern software in the open. With that came new business models that now range from selling professional services for open source users to adding proprietary paid extensions with additional "enterprise" features and, increasingly, launching fully managed hosted SaaS versions of open source products.

Unsurprisingly, at our TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 event on October 27, we will talk about exactly that: how to build successful SaaS products on top of open source. To do so, Puppet CTO Abby Kearns, Kong CEO, president and co-founder Augusto "Aghi" Marietti and Redpoint Ventures managing director Jason Warner will join us.

Kearns is currently the CTO of IT automation service Puppet, which offers and open source version of its core tools, as well as a large ecosystem of open sourced modules that extend its services. But before joining the company, she was also the executive director of the Cloud Foundry Foundation, where she helped shepherd one of the largest and most active enterprise-focused open source projects through a time of change. Cloud Foundry, which was first developed inside of VMware, itself formed the basis of a number of SaaS-like offerings from the likes of Pivotal and SUSE.

Kong, previously known as Mashape, is somewhat of a posterchild of open source commercialization. A lot of the core services of its API and microservices management tools are available under an open source license today. Back in 2015, the company first open-sourced the Kong API management service, and it has kept this focus on open source going. The company recently launched new open source projects like its Kuma control plane (which it then donated to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation), for example. Meanwhile, the company now has raised over $171 million in funding and was most recently valued at $1.4 billion. Its customers range from the likes of Deutsche Telekom to Papa John's and Siemens. Italy-born Marietti founded the company back in 2009 and the team actually showed a first prototype at what was then the TechCrunch50 conference.

Redpoint's Jason Warner made a name for himself during his time at Heroku and than as GitHub's CEO, but even before he decamped to the VC world this summer, he was already a very active angel investor whose name kept popping up in the press releases about some of the most interesting startups in recent years. Over the course of the last year or so, he invested in companies like Magic, Census, Jam and Sym, for example. Some of these build a lot of open source themselves, some only consume it, but either way, Warner will be able to give us the VC perspective on the state of the open source industry and what makes him want to invest (or not) in open source centric startups.

In addition to our discussion on open source, the conference will also include Google’s Javier Soltero, as well as investors Kobie Fuller and Casey Aylward, among others. We hope you’ll join us. It’s going to be a thought-provoking lineup.

Buy your pass now to save before prices go up at the door. We can’t wait to see you!

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/066e3c129bcaaf8e442a001585ff7aa7 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-066e3c129bcaaf8e442a001585ff7aa7') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-066e3c129bcaaf8e442a001585ff7aa7' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – October 18th, 2021

    After a choppy end to the week, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support a breakout start to the week.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 17th, 2021

    Following Saturday’s partial recovery, Shiba Inu will need to return to $0.000026 levels to avoid a reversal.

  • Chip tech firm Arm plans to slash development time for connected devices

    Arm Ltd, the British chip technology firm in the midst of a $54 billion takeover by Nvidia Corp, on Monday announced tools aimed at cutting the development time of so-called "internet of things" connected devices by some 40%. For decades, the process of developing most computing devices saw chips and hardware first completed, then prototypes passed on to software developers to write code for the chips. Arm on Monday released tools that it hopes will let makers of "internet of things" devices, from connected traffic control lights to smart home appliances, develop their chips and code at the same time, shaving two years off the typical five-year timeline to create a device.

  • How Mint.com Makes Money: Advertisements, Upgrades, Data, and Referrals

    Mint.com has built out multiple revenue streams from its free personal financial data-gathering tool. Find out how Mint has greatly benefited from the 2009 acquisition by Intuit.

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 18th, 2021

    Following Sunday’s late rally, a move back through to $0.000029 levels would signal another breakout…

  • How Apple's Privacy Policy Change Affected Advertising Business?

    Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) advertising business has more than tripled its market share in the six months after introducing privacy changes restricting rivals, including Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), from targeting ads at consumers, the Financial Times reports. The in-house business, called Search Ads, offers sponsored slots in the App Store that appear above search results. EasyPark app doubled its spending with Apple since April, leading to an "all-time high in ad conversion rate." While the effic

  • Tech advances in policing can fight but also foster racial discrimination

    From Palantir to Ring, to body cameras and GPS databases, technology has transformed policing — and incorporated the biases of its creators.Why it matters: These advances can fight but also foster racial discrimination.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police was caught on a teen's cell phone video. Images of a white officer kneeling on Floyd's neck sparked worldwide p

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As SEC Approves First Bitcoin Futures ETF? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • U.S. industrial output dropped sharply in September

    The numbers: Industrial production fell a sharp 1.3% in September, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. The gain was below Wall Street expectations of a 0.2% gain, according to a survey by the Wall Street Journal. Adding to the sense of weakness in the data, industrial output in August was revised to a fall of 0.1% versus the prior estimate of a 0.4% gain.

  • UniCredit's New CEO Wants to Bring On More Investment Bankers

    (Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel intends to hire as many as 50 investment bankers to capture more business from medium-sized corporate clients, pushing the lender further into a hotly-contested market. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular

  • Crude Oil Pares Gains After Hitting Multiyear Highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased off of multiyear highs with U.S. industrial data showing signs of weakness while traders assess an ongoing natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New Y

  • Amazon to add thousands of seasonal jobs in Greater Washington

    Amazon.com Inc. is planning to hire 2,800 seasonal employees for operations across D.C., Arlington and Alexandria, in anticipation of increased holiday demand and the need to process and deliver customer orders through the e-commerce platform. The company plans to hire more than 9,000 seasonal employees for operations across D.C., Maryland and Virginia, including 3,700 new roles in Virginia and 2,600 new jobs in Maryland, most of which are based in Baltimore, Amazon announced Monday. Ofori Agboka, Amazon’s Seattle-based vice president of people experience and technology for the global operations team, said the company is ramping up hiring in Greater Washington because of a projected surge in customer demand.

  • Apple’s iPhone Partner Foxconn Unveils First Electric Vehicles

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group unveiled its first electric vehicles, a milestone that could boost the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer’s credentials as a serious bidder for Apple Inc.’s secretive automotive project.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than Ever

  • UPDATE 1-Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in EU to build 'metaverse'

    Facebook Inc plans to create 10,000 jobs in the European Union over the next five years, the social media giant said on Monday, to help build the so-called metaverse - an online world where people can use different devices to move and communicate in a virtual environment. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has been talking up metaverse since July and the buzzy word, first coined in a dystopian novel three decades earlier, has been referenced by other tech firms such as Microsoft. "No one company will own and operate the metaverse," Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, wrote in a blog post https://about.fb.com/news/2021/10/creating-jobs-europe-metaverse.

  • New York AG Directs 2 Crypto Lending Platforms to Cease Activities

    New York Attorney General Letitia James ordered two crypto lending platforms to cease their activities, which were determined to be unregistered and unlawful.

  • Analysts See Upto 34% Upside In Sovos Brands

    Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English initiated coverage of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SOVO) with a Buy rating and $19 price target, suggesting a 34% upside. The analyst sees a "compelling distribution and product-cycle fueled growth story" from the company over the next three years. Jason expects "top-tier organic revenue growth" of 10% and EBITDA growth of 15% through fiscal 2024, adding that the growth is underappreciated by the market at the stock's current valuation level. Telsey Advisory init

  • Netflix earnings, housing data: What to know this week

    Third-quarter earnings are set to ramp further this week, after big banks beat consensus estimates. New data on the housing market will also be in focus.

  • Earnings Week Ahead: Steel Dynamics, NetFlix, Tesla, AutoNation and Honeywell in Focus

    The third-quarter earnings season was kicked off last week. Following is a list of companies’ earnings scheduled for release October 18-22, along with previews for select companies. This quarter, investors will remain concerned that rising costs, labour shortages and supply chain disruptions will erode U.S. corporate profits.