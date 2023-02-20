U.S. markets closed

SaaS Market: 18.5% CAGR for Software as a Service Market Size Worth $462.94 Billion, Globally, by 2028 - The Insight Partners

·7 min read
The global software as a service market growth is driven by adopting modular structure that can scale up the IT infrastructure, storage, computing, fabric, and virtualization in a single architecture is being rapidly adopted across the globe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2022 to 2028.

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “Software as a Service Market Size, Share, Growth and Trends Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), Applications [Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Resource Planning (HRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), and Others], and End User [Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises]”; the global software as a service market size to grow from USD 167.53 billion in 2022 to USD 462.94 billion by 2028; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2028.


Download PDF Brochure at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000113


Global Software as a Service Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in

USD 167.53 Billion in 2022

Market Size Value by

USD 462.94 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2022

No. of Pages

233

No. of Tables

110

No. of Charts & Figures

41

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Deployment Model, Application, and End User


Global Software as a Service Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ADP LLC, Amazon.com Inc, Google Inc, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc, SAP SE, Fujitsu Limited, and Workday Inc are among the key software as a service market players operating across the globe.

In August 2022, Cloudera announced the launch of its first all-in-one data lakehouse cloud service, enabling fast and easy self-service analytics on different types of data.

In April 2022, Fujitsu announced the launch of its new computing as a service (CaaS) for accelerating digital transformation among both SMEs and large enterprises.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000113


A software as a service model allows sharing of applications and offers access to organizations via a single-tenant or multi-tenant architecture in the cloud. In this model, applications are hosted by a vendor, and organizations are charged on a pay-as-per-use basis. This feature reduces the additional costs of maintaining the infrastructure for software storage which the organizations had to pay for the traditional model of using software. SaaS is replacing the traditional application service provider model because of its various benefits. It is being increasingly deployed into organizations via three different deployment models (private, public, and hybrid). Each model has its own advantages and disadvantages; however, the public cloud deployment model has been the most adopted model for this market. Cost savings, reduced time to market for the product, and ease to use and implementation are among the driving factors for the global software as a service market growth.

Salesforce.com was the pioneer in introducing SaaS and its advantages to the world. It started as an organization that provided software for CRM applications. Today, this organization has grown as an entirely SaaS-based CRM services provider. North America, being a technologically advanced region with a developed internet infrastructure, has witnessed the highest growth in adopting SaaS by various organizations. Europe is the second-largest adopter of SaaS solutions, while APAC, with moderately developed internet infrastructure, lags these two regions; however, it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The biggest end users of SaaS have been technology companies, communication providers, media companies, and financial service firms. The healthcare vertical, off late, has realized the advantages offered by SaaS and has witnessed an upward trend in its adoption, thereby offering lucrative business opportunities to the software as a service market players.


Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPTE100000113


Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Software as a Service Market Growth:

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the software as a service market size owing to the rise in demand for advanced digital solutions among industries such as IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, and media & entertainment. The initial phase of the pandemic recorded slow growth owing to sudden closure of business activities. However, with all organizations adopting work from home since Q2 of 2020, the demand for digital solutions has increased rapidly. These factors positively impacted the software as a service market growth.

Global Software as a Service Market: Deployment Model Overview

Based on deployment model, the software as a service market size is segmented into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. The public cloud segment accounted for the largest share of the global software as a service market in 2021. SMEs generally prefer public cloud models as the capital investment for this model is much less than the private cloud model. Hence, the public cloud segment has observed higher adoptions by SMEs compared to larger organizations. The level of infrastructure and security provided is also comparatively less in the public cloud model; however, it offers efficiency. Organizations that require to store their nonsensitive data generally opt for this model as it gives them the benefits of using the cloud at very cheap costs. Economies of scale are achieved using the public cloud model. This makes it cost-effective for many organizations. In many cases, software can be free of cost to the organizations, and the revenues can be generated from advertisements.


Buy Premium Copy of Software as a Service Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000113



Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:

Global Software Testing Services Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Application Testing, Product Testing); Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Airlines, Others) and Geography

Global Cloud Computing Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Service Model [Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS)], Deployment Model (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), Organization Size [Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises], and Verticals (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Others)

Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Deployment Model, Solution Types, and End-user Verticals

Global Security as a Service Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution and Service), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Application (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, and Others), and Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, and Others)

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Size Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Service Type (Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS)); Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud); End-user (Retail, Manufacturing, E-commerce, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Others) and Geography

Global Software Defined (SD) WAN as a Service Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Multiprotocol Label Switching, Broadband, Long-Term Evolution, Hybrid); Component (Solutions, Services); Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud); End User (BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Others) and Geography

Global Software as a Medical Device Market Size Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Device Type (PCs/Laptop, Smartphones/Tablets, Wearable Devices), Application (Screening and Diagnosis, Monitoring and Alerting, Disease Management), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premise), and Geography

Global Cloud Professional Services Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Service Type (Consulting, System and Network Integration, Deployment and Support); Service Model (Software-As-A-Service (SAAS), Platform-As-A-Service (PAAS), Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IAAS)); Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud); End-user (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail and E-Commerce, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media and Entertainment, Others) and Geography



About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/software-as-a-service-saas-market


    Prices of everyday basics like Bounty paper towels and Cadbury chocolate may rise again this year while those of others like Clorox Co wipes and Diet Pepsi are likely to stay steady, as manufacturers make differing bets on the strength of the consumer and their brands. Consumer goods makers' strategies on further price hikes depends on their leverage with retailers such as Walmart Inc and Tesco plc, who are pushing back against more increases, how much consumers need and want the items and their arrangements for buying volatile commodities, some of which are falling in price. In Britain, consumers paid 16.7% more for food in the month to Jan. 22 compared to the same period last year, while U.S. prices for food eaten at and away from home rose 10.1% in the 12 months ended in January.