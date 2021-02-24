Saavedra Law Firm, PLC Attorney Named To Super Lawyers For 3rd Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy Saavedra, founding attorney at Saavedra Law Firm, PLC, a personal injury and civil litigation law firm based in Phoenix, Arizona, was selected as a 2021 Super Lawyers Rising Star in the area of Personal Injury by Thomson Reuters. This is his third consecutive recognition.

Though Super Lawyer recognition in each state is limited to only five percent of lawyers, no more than 2.5 percent may be named to the Rising Star list. The selection for both, Rising Star and Super Lawyers is the same with one exception: the lawyers eligible for inclusion in Rising Stars must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

Saavedra Law Firm, PLC is a civil litigation law firm representing businesses and consumers in business disputes, breach of contract claims, and personal injury claims. While their office is located in Phoenix, Arizona, Saavedra Law Firm provides services to clients throughout Arizona. The firm provides legal representation to clients in both English and Spanish.

Freddy Saavedra practices in the areas of civil litigation, personal injury, and social security disability. He is a graduate of the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University. Mr. Saavedra is also a U.S. Army Veteran, having served 11 years in the Army with deployments to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iraq. Mr. Saavedra is a Martindale-Hubbell AV rated attorney as well as a fellow of the American Bar Foundation. He is a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

