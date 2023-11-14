Advertisement
SAB Biotherapeutics 3Q Loss Narrows, Completes $67.1M in Financing

Exec-Edge
·1 min read

 

By Karen E. Roman

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS), a clinical-stage company developing a fully-human treatment to delay the progress of type 1 diabetes, said its net loss narrowed in the third quarter.

The net loss was $5.1 million, compared to $7.1 million a year earlier, mainly due to cost reduction measures and increased efficiencies, the company said.

“The third quarter of 2023 was a pivotal growth point for SAB as we advance SAB-142, our T1D immunotherapy,” said CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Eddie J. Sullivan.

Separately, the company announced the completion of $67.1 million in financing to advance potential disease-modifying treatment for type 1 diabetes.

Contact:

Healthcare Edge

Editor@Executives-edge.com

