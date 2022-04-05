SAB Biotherapeutics Appoints Mark J. Ratain, MD, to the Company’s Board of Scientific Advisors

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SABS), (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, today announced the appointment of Mark J. Ratain, MD, to the Company’s Board of Scientific Advisors, to help advance SAB’s oncology platform.



Mark J. Ratain, MD, Leon O. Jacobson Professor of Medicine at The University of Chicago, is an expert in the use of investigational agents to treat advanced solid tumors, in addition to his specialty in the clinical pharmacology of marketed drugs. Dr. Ratain is an international leader in phase I clinical trials, pharmacogenetics and clinical trial methodology, and he created the new discipline of interventional pharmacoeconomics. His work can be found in more than 500 published articles and book chapters.

Dr. Ratain has an interest in the clinical development of new oncology drugs, and the focus of his recent research was on the use of pharmacogenomics to guide personalized prescribing and interventional pharmacoeconomics. He has also received awards for his research from multiple major academic societies, including the American Society for Clinical Oncology and the American Society for Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, as well as from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America Foundation.

“The entire team at SAB is thrilled to announce Mark Ratain, MD, as the newest addition to our multi-disciplinary Scientific Advisory Board,” said Eddie J. Sullivan, Ph.D., co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of SAB Biotherapeutics. “Dr. Ratain is an internationally renowned specialist in oncology and an extensively published academic. We look forward to benefiting from his comprehensive knowledge of oncology as we work to realize the full potential of targeted fully-human polyclonal antibodies with first-in-class multivalent immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer.”



Mark Ratain, MD, stated, “SAB Biotherapeutics is an emerging leader in immunotherapy with their unique DiversitAb™ platform and science that harnesses the natural power of human immune response to develop targeted, high potency fully-human polyclonal antibodies. I look forward to working with the Oncology Discovery team at SAB as they advance their platform across the oncology ecosystem.”

