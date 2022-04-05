U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

SAB Biotherapeutics Appoints Mark J. Ratain, MD, to the Company's Board of Scientific Advisors

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SABS), (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, today announced the appointment of Mark J. Ratain, MD, to the Company’s Board of Scientific Advisors, to help advance SAB’s oncology platform.

Mark J. Ratain, MD, Leon O. Jacobson Professor of Medicine at The University of Chicago, is an expert in the use of investigational agents to treat advanced solid tumors, in addition to his specialty in the clinical pharmacology of marketed drugs. Dr. Ratain is an international leader in phase I clinical trials, pharmacogenetics and clinical trial methodology, and he created the new discipline of interventional pharmacoeconomics. His work can be found in more than 500 published articles and book chapters.

Dr. Ratain has an interest in the clinical development of new oncology drugs, and the focus of his recent research was on the use of pharmacogenomics to guide personalized prescribing and interventional pharmacoeconomics. He has also received awards for his research from multiple major academic societies, including the American Society for Clinical Oncology and the American Society for Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, as well as from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America Foundation.

“The entire team at SAB is thrilled to announce Mark Ratain, MD, as the newest addition to our multi-disciplinary Scientific Advisory Board,” said Eddie J. Sullivan, Ph.D., co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of SAB Biotherapeutics. “Dr. Ratain is an internationally renowned specialist in oncology and an extensively published academic. We look forward to benefiting from his comprehensive knowledge of oncology as we work to realize the full potential of targeted fully-human polyclonal antibodies with first-in-class multivalent immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer.”

Mark Ratain, MD, stated, “SAB Biotherapeutics is an emerging leader in immunotherapy with their unique DiversitAb™ platform and science that harnesses the natural power of human immune response to develop targeted, high potency fully-human polyclonal antibodies. I look forward to working with the Oncology Discovery team at SAB as they advance their platform across the oncology ecosystem.”

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies with a focus on building a leading immune and autoimmune disorders pipeline. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™ that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders including type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation, and cancer. SAB’s versatile DiversitAb™ platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB currently has multiple drug development programs underway and collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies. For more information on SAB, visit: https://www.sabbiotherapeutics.com/ and follow @SABBantibody on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including the development and efficacy of SAB-185, our influenza program and other discovery programs, our cash runaway into 2023 and potential future government and third-party collaborations or funded programs.

These statements are based on the current expectations of SAB and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, will differ from assumption and are beyond the control of SAB. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the prospectus filed by SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. on December 29, 2021, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 10-K, 10-Q and Form 8-K, all of which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at https://www.sec.gov/

CONTACT: Investor Relations and Media Contact: Melissa Ullerich +1 605-679-4609 mullerich@sabbiotherapeutics.com


