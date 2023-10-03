U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

SAB Biotherapeutics Will Sell $130 Million Shares of Preferred Stock to Advance Diabetes Treatment

Exec-Edge
·1 min read

 

 

By Karen E. Roman

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, recently announced it will issue and sell shares of preferred stock in a private placement.

The transaction will provide up to $130 million to SAB and will be used to fund the company’s lead research program, SAB-142, a disease-modifying treatment for type 1 diabetes (T1D), it said.

The T1D treatment is expected to begin clinical trials in Q4 2023, and it offers a fully-human alternative in comparison to rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin (rATG), the company said.

“We’re pleased to have the support of this world-class syndicate of investors in the field of type 1 diabetes,” co-founder, President, and CEO of SAB, Eddie Sullivan said. “Our mission is to help shift the T1D treatment paradigm from daily maintenance with devices and exogenous insulin to a disease-modifying approach,” Dr. Sullivan said.

Contact:

Healthcare Edge

Editor@Executives-edge.com