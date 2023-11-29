SAB Biotherapeutics Starts Human Clinical Trial of Diabetes Treatment

By Healthcare Edge Editorial Staff

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS), which is trying to slow down the progression of type 1 diabetes, said it started trials of SAB-142 on humans in Australia.

SAB-142 is the first fully-human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin treatment and this trial is the first-in-man clinical study, the company said. The program received approval of Australian authorities last October to begin clinical trials of Phase 1, it stated.

SAB Biotherapeutics affirms it will expand this research globally after gaining regulatory approvals in the U.S., U.K. and countries in the E.U.

“We believe SAB-142 has the potential to be a best-in-class treatment for disease-modification through safe and precise immunomodulation in T1D,” said SAB Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alexandra Kropotova.

